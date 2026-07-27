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Kendrick Perkins became an unexpected talking point on social media after an awkward on-air moment during ESPN's NBA Today quickly went viral.

The former NBA champion was appearing remotely alongside the programme's regular panel as they discussed one of the biggest stories of the off-season. The conversation centred on LeBron James' stunning move to the Philadelphia 76ers, a transfer that has dominated basketball headlines and fuelled debate over the balance of power in the Eastern Conference.

As the discussion continued, viewers noticed Perkins briefly pause before making an unusual sound and facial expression. The seven-second clip appears to show the ESPN analyst trying to prevent a fart before simultaneously coughing and sneezing.

Although the incident lasted only a moment, it immediately caught the attention of viewers watching live and those who later viewed the clip online.

I’m Sorry, But What Did Kendrick Perkins Just Do On Live TV?



😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hwaZ2L3aKo — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) July 25, 2026

Fans Were Convinced Perk Was About to Fart

Within hours, the video spread rapidly across X, formerly Twitter. A repost of the moment amassed more than 1.7 million views, with thousands of users sharing jokes and theories about what had happened.

As is often the case with live TV mishaps, the brief exchange generated far more attention online than the basketball discussion itself.

The clip sparked a wave of humorous reactions, with many users convinced Perkins had unsuccessfully tried to hide flatulence during the live broadcast. Others admitted they were unsure what had happened but still found the moment amusing.

'This normally happens when you gotta sneeze & fart at the same time,' one fan said.

'Kendrick just farted from the mouth. Not burped. Farted,' a fan assumed.

'He couldn't fart, so he let it out the other way,' one remarked.

'It's well known that if you hold in farts they will then travel back up through your body and leave as a burp,' another one commented.

'He was trying to hold/hide the last drag,' someone added.

While there is no evidence confirming what actually happened, that did little to slow the speculation. Instead, the uncertainty appeared to fuel even more engagement, with memes, reaction videos and edited versions of the footage circulating throughout the day.

Perkins Has Become One of Espn's Most Recognisable NBA Voices

Although the viral moment generated laughter online, it is unlikely to have any lasting impact on Perkins' broadcasting career. Since retiring from professional basketball in 2018, the former Boston Celtics big man has successfully established himself as one of ESPN's most recognisable NBA analysts.

Perk enjoyed a 14-year NBA career, playing for franchises including the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans. He won an NBA championship with Boston in 2008 and built a reputation as a physical, defence-first player and respected locker-room presence.

After leaving the court, he transitioned into television, joining ESPN as a basketball analyst. His outspoken opinions, willingness to challenge fellow pundits and direct communication style have made him a regular fixture across programmes such as 'NBA Today', 'First Take' and SportsCenter. While his takes often divide opinion, they also generate significant discussion among basketball fans.