The Minnesota Timberwolves refuse to step away from the LeBron James race. They may no longer be viewed as one of the leading contenders to sign the four-time MVP this summer, but their pursuit is far from over.

Despite reports suggesting the franchise has slipped behind rival suitors, Minnie continues to push for what would be one of the biggest free agency signings in recent NBA history.

According to The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski, the Timberwolves remain actively recruiting James. The team's newly formed duo Edwards and LaMelo Ball are even 'directly involved' in convincing LeBron to make the move.

'Anthony Edwards has been directly involved with LeBron in this process,' Krawczynski said.

'He's made phone calls to LeBron. LaMelo Ball has had a conversation with LeBron, as I understand it. They've tried to kinda get their team considered with the whole sweepstakes here,' the insider added.

Krawczynski also revealed that Edwards was disappointed after learning Minnesota was not viewed as one of James' top three preferred destinations. The revelation reportedly strengthened the franchise's determination to remain in contention rather than withdraw from discussions.

Edwards' Relationship With James Could Prove Influential

One factor working in Minnesota's favour is the relationship between James and Edwards. The pair have shared the court for the USA men's national basketball team, where they developed mutual respect while competing alongside some of the league's biggest stars.

James has repeatedly praised Edwards' explosive athleticism, confidence and competitive mindset. Edwards, meanwhile, has spoken openly about learning from one of basketball's greatest players and has never hidden his admiration for the four-time NBA champion.

That familiarity could make recruitment conversations more meaningful than standard free-agency pitches. Rather than simply selling the organisation's vision, Edwards can speak from personal experience about how the two could complement each other on the court.

Adding LaMelo Ball to the recruitment effort also underlines how seriously Minnesota is approaching the pursuit. Ball's creativity as a passer and Edwards' scoring ability would give James another talented supporting cast capable of competing deep into the playoffs.

Landing James could immediately transform the Timberwolves into championship favourites. Even at 41, the NBA's all-time leading scorer continues to perform at an elite level, combining scoring, play-making and leadership that few players in league history have matched.

Miami Mix-up Adds Fresh Twist as NBA Awaits James' Decision

While speculation over James' future continues, an unexpected incident involving the Miami Heat added another layer of intrigue to an already dramatic summer. The Heat briefly uploaded what appeared to be a press conference announcing James' return to the franchise before quickly removing the video.

The clip spread rapidly across social media, prompting widespread speculation that a blockbuster reunion had already been agreed. The organisation later clarified that the upload had been made in error, but the mistake fuelled fresh rumours linking James with the franchise where he won two NBA championships.

Read more LeBron James Linked to Miami Heat After Accidental Leak Reveals 27 July Introductory Press Conference LeBron James Linked to Miami Heat After Accidental Leak Reveals 27 July Introductory Press Conference

For now, James has made no public decision. Multiple teams remain hopeful, including Minnesota. Until the four-time MVP finally reveals his plans, the NBA world will continue holding its breath, waiting for the announcement that would change the landscape of the league once again.