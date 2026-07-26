Jackson Koivun has spent the weekend doing what quiet, methodical golfers rarely manage: dominating headlines. The 21-year-old American carried a commanding lead into the final round of the 3M Open in Minnesota, topping the leaderboard in only his third start as a professional.

For a golfer who left the amateur ranks just weeks ago, that form has turned casual viewers into fans overnight. His name may be new to some watching this week, but inside golf circles, Koivun has been the sport's worst-kept secret for years, arriving on tour with a résumé that already includes a world number one amateur ranking.

'Jackson's the best putter I've ever seen,' former Florida coach Buddy Alexander said, as quoted by Golf Channel. 'His stroke is pretty much perfect. It kind of reminds me of some guy named Tiger Woods a little bit.'

Alexander, who coached Florida to two NCAA team titles across 27 seasons, is not the only one who rates him highly.

From Auburn to the PGA: How Koivun Rose Through the Ranks

Koivun was born on 23 May 2005 in San Jose, California. He is the only child of George and Meghan Koivun, and it was his father who first put a club in his hands.

He has said he first beat George on the course at the age of seven, an early sign of the competitive streak that would define his junior career. The family later moved from California to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, before Koivun's final year of high school.

That relocation did little to slow him down. He arrived at Auburn University as the top-ranked recruit in his class, having already won the 2022 Rolex Tournament of Champions and the 2023 Dustin Johnson World Junior Championship.

Jackson Koivun's Net Worth, World Ranking and Career So Far

Koivun spent most of his golfing career as an amateur before turning professional this year, climbing to number one in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in June 2025. In 2024, he became the first player to sweep all four major collegiate golf awards in a single season, including the Ben Hogan Award and the Haskins Award.

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He earned his PGA Tour card through the Accelerated Program, a pathway available to top-ranked amateurs, before opting to stay at Auburn rather than turn professional straight away. Various reports estimate his net worth at around £1.9 million ($2.5 million), built on tournament earnings and a handful of carefully chosen NIL partnerships once valued at roughly £1.1 million ($1.4 million).

That patience has not gone unnoticed inside the sport. 'For someone who hits the ball as good as he does – and his dispersion is second to none,' said Koivun's former Auburn teammate Josiah Gilbert. 'Like he does not hit bad shots – he picks some of the safest targets out of anyone out there.'

His current three-stroke lead at the 3M Open is the clearest evidence yet that the hype is justified.

Jackson Koivun has gained nearly 13.5 strokes combined on approach and putting through 54 holes at 3M Open, ranking second in both categories.



That’s been Koivun’s recipe for success for years – hit it close and make putts.



“For someone who hits the ball as good as he does –… pic.twitter.com/aW5wqrSxOd — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) July 26, 2026

Koivun's Private Life Stays Out of the Spotlight

Koivun's private life has stayed largely out of view compared with his golf. He has not publicly named a girlfriend.

That fits how his family operates more broadly. George and Meghan Koivun live in Chapel Hill and support their son's career without courting attention, echoing the low-key approach that has also shaped his choice of sponsors.

Koivun's rise from junior standout to PGA Tour contender has been rapid, but those closest to him insist his ambitions extend far beyond one impressive week. Auburn coach Nick Clinard has said Koivun simply wants to become the best player in the world.