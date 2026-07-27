LeBron James has officially made his free-agency decision, ending weeks of speculation by agreeing to join the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year contract. While the headline figure of the deal has grabbed plenty of attention because of how little it is compared to his previous earnings, another detail hidden in the agreement has quickly become a talking point.

The contract includes a trade kicker, a clause that offers James extra compensation if the 76ers decide to move him after he becomes eligible to be traded.

Although it falls short of the no-trade clause he was unable to secure, the provision adds another layer to a deal that already reflects a dramatic shift in priorities for one of the NBA's greatest players. Rather than chasing another huge payday, James appears focused on one goal as he enters the final stage of his career, helping Philadelphia compete for an NBA championship.

LeBron James' Contract Clause

The NBA world had been waiting for LeBron James to reveal where he would continue his career, and on Friday he finally ended the suspense by announcing he would join the Philadelphia 76ers.

James agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million (£6 million), with a player option for the second season. While the modest value of the deal drew attention on its own, another detail emerged soon afterwards.

According to reports, James' contract also includes a 15 per cent trade kicker.

LeBron James goes from earning $52.6M with LA to $4M with Philly. Per @On3, he’ll earn less than these college stars:



Kentucky’s Milan Momcilovic ($6M)

Louisville’s Flory Bidunga ($6M)

St. John’s Tounde Yessoufou ($5M)

Florida’s Thomas Haugh ($5M)

Gonzaga’s Massamba Diop ($5M) pic.twitter.com/ILPeaETUt9 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 24, 2026

The clause effectively replaces a traditional no-trade clause, something James was not eligible to include in his latest contract. A trade kicker is designed to discourage teams from moving a player by increasing the financial cost of a deal.

However, the provision does not prevent Philadelphia from trading James. Once he becomes eligible to be dealt, the 76ers would still be able to move him while paying what amounts to a relatively small fee by NBA standards.

That means the possibility remains that James could play for another franchise before the end of his career, even if such a move appears unlikely at this stage.

After securing one of the most decorated players in league history, the 76ers would seemingly need to endure a dramatic collapse before seriously considering trading him.

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Championship Chase Takes Priority

James' new contract also highlights just how much his financial situation has changed compared with previous seasons.

Last year with the Los Angeles Lakers, he earned $52.6 million (£39.45 million). This coming season in Philadelphia, he is set to make just $3.9 million (£2.93 million) under his new agreement.

As PFSN's Alex Kennedy pointed out, that figure is lower than what some of the biggest college basketball stars are expected to receive through NIL deals this year.

At this stage of his career, James has already accumulated enormous wealth both on and off the court. The addition of a trade kicker appears to be more of a practical business decision than a financial necessity.

Should the 76ers decide to trade him during either season of the contract, the clause would at least guarantee James extra compensation. It also serves as another example of the business awareness he has demonstrated throughout his career.

More than anything, the contract appears to underline James' priorities as he approaches the closing chapters of his playing days.

Rather than pursuing the highest possible salary elsewhere, he accepted a deal that gives Philadelphia the flexibility to build a competitive roster while giving himself another opportunity to pursue a fifth NBA championship.

The relatively low salary suggests winning has taken precedence over maximising earnings. Having already built generational wealth during an NBA career that has stretched across more than two decades, James is in a position where his legacy may matter more than another lucrative contract.

The trade kicker, meanwhile, provides a small layer of protection if circumstances change, even if it is unlikely to become a deciding factor.

Attention now turns to what James can achieve alongside the 76ers as they attempt to win their first NBA title since 1983.

If Philadelphia succeeds in ending that long wait, James' arrival could prove to be one of the biggest bargains in recent NBA history, with the four-time MVP delivering championship value on a contract worth only a fraction of what he has earned in previous seasons.