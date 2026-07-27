Fresh reports claim that Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and his high-profile partner Ashlyn Castro have parted ways. Sources allege that things went south after Castro was supposedly disrespectful towards Bellingham's parents.

Additionally, the said friction led the midfielder to cut off her reported $10,000 (£7,500) weekly allowance. He also allegedly asked her to vacate their home in Spain.

Sources claim Jude Bellingham and his girlfriend Ashley Castro have ended their relationship after things reportedly went south between them. Rumors suggest Ashley was allegedly disrespectful toward Bellingham’s parents, leading him to cut off her reported $10k weekly allowance… pic.twitter.com/odGgXBFM7x — pretty xoxo💋 (@prettyxoxo1d) July 26, 2026

Fans Were Quick To React

The gossip sparked a massive wave of online chatter. Fans rushed to social media to share fierce opinions, with the majority turning their criticism toward Castro.

'So she broke up with him because of allowance? Smh,' one questioned.

'Family always comes first. If she was really disrespectful to Jude's parents after all that support and the $10k weekly allowance, he did the right thing cutting her off and telling her to pack her bags. Some people just don't know how to act when they're given everything,' a fan remarked.

'Being disrespectful isn't an option, now the relationship between her and Jude Bellingham has ended how wish she now live, definitely we all know she isn't from a rich background,' someone wrote.

At the same time, there were also those who trolled Bellingham for choosing Castro as his girlfriend. Others, meanwhile, couldn't believe how quickly he decided to end the relationship.

One fan posted: 'Disrespected the parents and lost the $10k weekly bag. Fastest eviction notice ever.'

Another user weighed in, writing: 'He's a simp for being with her in the 1st place.'

Someone else added: 'Paying her to be his girlfriend, these boys are simping on another level.'

Exploring Their Romance and Past Connections

Before this recent drama, the couple's relationship frequently grabbed headlines. Castro is a well-known California-born model and influencer. She has previously been linked to several high-profile names.

Her dating history includes sports and entertainment figures like Lewis Hamilton, Neymar, Michael B. Jordan, Tyga, and Diddy's son King Combs. She was also in a publicised relationship with NBA guard Terance Mann.

When Bellingham and Castro first grew close, they faced intense scrutiny. Online gossip forums circulated unverified claims about the timeline of their romance. However, figures from Castro's past stepped up to defend her character.

Insiders also noted that winning over Bellingham's protective mother, Denise, took time. Sources previously indicated there were initial red flags. Yet, Castro was later spotted cheering loudly in the stadium family boxes alongside the midfielder's relatives.

Career Milestones and Background

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While his personal life draws public fascination, Jude Bellingham continues to reach elite heights on the pitch. The English midfielder enjoyed a stellar campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He scored seven goals to help guide the Three Lions to a third-place finish. This achievement marked England's best World Cup performance on foreign soil in 60 years. His stellar performances earned him a spot in the official FIFA Dream XI.

Meanwhile, Castro has built a strong independent platform of her own. Hailing from Los Angeles, she has accumulated hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. She focuses her career on fashion, lifestyle content, and major brand collaborations.