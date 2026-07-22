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LeBron James' future remains one of the biggest storylines of the NBA off-season, with speculation continuing to build over where the four-time MVP could play next. While several contenders have been linked with the veteran forward, NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal believes the decision should come down to one thing: winning a fifth championship.

James, who has spent more than two decades in the league, has yet to reveal his plans as teams continue to monitor the free agency market. Despite intense public debate over his next move, O'Neal dismissed criticism that the 40-year-old would simply be 'ring chasing' if he joined another title contender.

Shaq Is Fine With Lebron Chasing Rings

Speaking during a recent appearance on 'Extra's', O'Neal argued that elite players like LeBron should always seek the best opportunity to compete for championships before their careers come to an end.

'Knowing LeBron, he is going to go somewhere he can win another ring—Miami, Golden State, maybe even Philly,' O'Neal said. 'What we realized toward the end of our careers is that once we're done, we can never play again. You never want to retire and say, 'I should have done this, I should have done that.' He still has two or three years left, I think, so kudos to him for trying to align himself with a team where he can win another championship.'

O'Neal added that pursuing titles should never be viewed negatively. The Hall of Fame center insisted it is part of what defines basketball greatness.

'A lot of haters call it ring chasing, but you're supposed to chase rings because if you chase rings and accomplish getting them, that's what we call greatness,' Shaq pointed out. 'Those who haven't achieved greatness call it ring chasing because they haven't achieved greatness.'

O'Neal's Pick as James' Next Stop

Although O'Neal believes James could thrive with several contenders, he admitted there is one destination he would most like to see. Shaq is certain a second return to the Cleveland Cavaliers would provide a fitting conclusion to one of basketball's greatest careers.

James began his NBA journey in Cleveland after being selected first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft. He later returned to the franchise in 2014 and delivered its first NBA championship in 2016, ending the city's 52-year wait for a major professional sports title.

O'Neal believes another stint with the Cavaliers could complete that story.

'I wouldn't mind seeing him go back home to Cleveland,' O'Neal said of James. 'Starting in Cleveland, ending in Cleveland, especially if they win, would be a historical way to close the chapter of your career. But I wish him well. Every team he goes to, I know it's going to be exciting, and I hope he can win his fifth ring.'

Cleveland has emerged as one of several franchises reportedly capable of offering James an immediate chance to compete for another title, thanks to its young core and recent rise in the Eastern Conference.

For now, James appears in no rush to make a final decision. The future Hall of Famer has remained patient while the league's off-season continues to unfold, seemingly allowing teams to reshape their rosters before committing to his next destination.