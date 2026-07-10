As speculations over LeBron James' future mount, famed NBA analyst Bill Simmons has claimed the four-time NBA champion has already decided on his next destination. Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Bill Simmons Podcast,' Simmons suggested James is set to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, insisting the move is effectively complete even though no official announcement has been made.

James, who opted into the final year of his contract before entering another summer dominated by trade and free-agency rumours, remains one of the biggest storylines in the NBA. Several contenders have been linked with the 41-year-old, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. However, Simmons believes Cleveland has emerged as the clear frontrunner.

'The thing that happened to poor Golden State is, I think they thought they were getting LeBron and potentially [Anthony Davis] and now, it's pretty clear they were being used by leverage, as leverage, as LeBron goes back to Cleveland,' Simmons said.

When fellow podcast host Joe House asked what leverage he meant, Simmons responded without hesitation that 'the Cleveland thing is done', ultimately implying that an official announcement could be next.

“And now it’s pretty clear they (Golden State) were being used as leverage as LeBron goes back to Cleveland… the Cleveland thing is done,” - Bill Simmons on LeBron’s free agency sweepstakes 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Z9OBX8ADUB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) July 10, 2026

No Decision Yet Despite Growing Rumours

Despite Simmons' confidence, there has been no confirmation from James or his representatives that a deal has been reached. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the veteran forward is continuing to evaluate his options and has not established a deadline for making his decision.

'Sources told ESPN that James is still in the process of absorbing the pertinent information of every suitor, with one source saying there is 'no timetable' for the 41-year-old veteran to make his decision,' McMenamin wrote.

He added: 'James has spent the past few weeks with family and friends enjoying vacation and time on the golf course, in no rush to decide.'

That measured approach is consistent with James' history of carefully weighing major career moves. Throughout his 23 NBA seasons, he has typically taken time before announcing landmark decisions, including his departures from Cleveland in 2010 and 2018 and his celebrated return to Ohio four years later.

Cavs-James R eunion Would Reshape the NBA

League executives continue monitoring LeBron's situation closely. Cleveland remains an attractive destination thanks to its young core, recent playoff appearances and emotional connection with James. Miami, where he won two NBA championships, also remains a potential landing spot, while Philadelphia has been linked because of its championship ambitions and roster flexibility.

A return to Cleveland would instantly become one of the defining stories of the NBA offseason. It would reunite James with the franchise where he cemented his legacy by leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit against the Warriors in the 2016 Finals, one of the greatest championship comebacks in league history.

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For now, however, Simmons' remarks remain opinion rather than confirmation. Until James makes his intentions public, rival teams and fans can only speculate over where one of basketball's greatest players will continue his career.

Whether Cleveland ultimately secures a fairytale reunion or another contender changes the picture, James' decision is expected to have a significant impact on the balance of power across the league. Until then, the NBA's biggest offseason question remains unanswered.