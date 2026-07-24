A touching story about Spain defender Marc Cucurella's trademark curly hair has gone viral after social media users claimed he refuses to tie it back because it helps his autistic son, Mateo, recognise him during football matches.

The claim has been widely shared online following Spain's recent World Cup triumph, with many fans praising the defender's apparent gesture.

However, while Cucurella and his family have spoken publicly about Mateo's autism, there is no independently verified evidence that his hairstyle is linked to helping his son recognise him on the pitch.

Cucurella, 28, is one of Europe's most recognisable footballers, with his distinctive curls becoming a defining feature throughout his career with Barcelona, Brighton, Chelsea and the Spain national team.

The Viral Claim About Marc Cucurella's Iconic Hair

Social media posts circulating widely online claim that Cucurella keeps his hair loose because his eldest son, Mateo, who has autism, finds it easier to recognise him during matches.

Marc cucurella grows his hair long so his autistic son, Mateo, can easily see him on the pitch ♥️ pic.twitter.com/rF9zYbXSUv — TESFOM (@TESF0M) July 23, 2026

The story describes the hairstyle as a promise the defender made to his son and links it to Mateo's sensory and communication needs.

It gained momentum after videos of Cucurella celebrating Spain's international success spread across social media, prompting thousands of supportive comments.

Despite its popularity, there is currently no independently verified interview, official statement or documentary in which Cucurella says he keeps his hair untied for that specific reason.

Inside the Family's Autism Journey

While the viral claim remains unverified, the family's experience with autism has been publicly documented through interviews and the Amazon Prime documentary Married to the Game.

Cucurella and his partner, Claudia Rodríguez, have spoken openly about their eldest son Mateo's diagnosis and the challenges of finding appropriate support.

'We saw that some things were different with the other kids. We didn't find too much help from the school, and we had our worst months,' Rodríguez recalled.

She also described the emotional impact on the family, saying: 'Every day we went together to drop Mateo off. I was pregnant with Rio as well. We would go back every day crying.'

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Cucurella explained that his son's diagnosis required the entire family to learn and adapt.

'Okay, your kid is autistic, but the parents are not ready with this. So, we need to learn a lot,' he said.

Their public comments have consistently focused on Mateo's diagnosis, raising awareness of autism and sharing the realities of parenting a child with additional needs, rather than explaining the footballer's hairstyle.

The Verified Origin of His Trademark Hair

Earlier reports have traced the origin of Cucurella's trademark hairstyle to his childhood.

He has explained that his mother encouraged him and his brother to keep their hair long so she could easily recognise them during youth football matches.

Over time, the distinctive curls became one of the defender's defining characteristics.

Cucurella has also embraced the hairstyle as part of his identity, saying: 'People see my hair and immediately know it's me. It's become a part of me. If I cut it, it would feel like I'd lost my uniqueness.'

That explanation predates the recent viral claim involving Mateo.

The confirmed facts point to a childhood tradition as the origin of Cucurella's iconic hairstyle. At the same time, the family's public comments have centred on raising awareness of autism and supporting their son.