Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson has emerged as a potential target for the Miami Heat as the franchise continues reshaping its roster around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo.

Reports suggest the four-time NBA champion is firmly on Miami's radar regardless of whether LeBron James ultimately joins the team, but a significant financial hurdle continues to stand in the way of any deal.

While Thompson's shooting remains an attractive fit for Erik Spoelstra's squad, his current contract with the Dallas Mavericks makes a move far more complicated than it first appears.

Klay Thompson Heat Rumours

According to the Miami Herald, Thompson has become a player of 'strong interest' for the Heat in recent days. The report added that Miami's interest exists whether or not LeBron James decides to sign with the franchise during the current NBA off-season.

The Heat are reportedly seeking another experienced scoring wing to strengthen a roster that now centres on Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Miami is also looking to add more perimeter shooting alongside current wing options Andrew Wiggins, Tim Hardaway Jr., second-round pick Ryan Conwell and third-year player Pelle Larsson.

The latest Klay Thompson trade rumours reflect Miami's continued focus on improving its offensive spacing after making one of the league's biggest moves by acquiring Antetokounmpo.

Klay Thompson as an Attractive Fit for Miami

Although Thompson is no longer the elite two-way player who helped the Golden State Warriors win four NBA championships, he continues to offer one of the league's most respected perimeter shooting threats.

Read more NBA Trade Rumours: Warriors Star Stephen Curry Reportedly Pushes for Klay Thompson Reunion Deal NBA Trade Rumours: Warriors Star Stephen Curry Reportedly Pushes for Klay Thompson Reunion Deal

During the 2025–26 season, the 36-year-old averaged 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.3% from three-point range across 69 appearances. He averaged 21.7 minutes per game in a more limited role with the Dallas Mavericks.

Those numbers suggest Thompson can still provide valuable floor spacing, an area Miami is looking to strengthen. His championship pedigree and experience could also complement stars such as Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, particularly in high-pressure situations.

For a team aiming to compete immediately, adding another reliable perimeter shooter remains a logical priority.

Klay Thompson Contract as Heat's Biggest Obstacle

Despite the reported interest, completing a deal may prove difficult because of Thompson's contract situation.

The veteran guard is scheduled to earn $17.4 million (roughly £13 million) next season with the Mavericks. Matching that salary in a trade would likely require Miami to part with several rotation players, an outcome that may not align with the club's plans given its current lack of reliable depth.

A contract buyout has emerged as the most realistic path if Thompson is to join the Heat. Should that happen, Miami could potentially use its mid-level exception, reportedly worth around $7 million (roughly £5.2 million), to sign the veteran sharpshooter.

Without a buyout, however, the financial mechanics of a trade remain challenging.

LeBron James Decision Shapes Miami's Flexibility

The ongoing LeBron James speculation also adds another layer to Miami's off-season planning.

Reports indicate the availability of the Heat's mid-level exception could depend on whether James signs with the franchise. If the veteran forward joins on a larger contract, Miami's flexibility to pursue additional free agents may become more limited.

There is also the possibility that James could sign for the veteran minimum, although no decision has been confirmed.

For now, the Heat's interest in Thompson appears genuine, but the trade rumours remain tied to financial realities rather than basketball fit. Until Miami finds a workable solution to Thompson's contract, the experienced shooter is likely to remain a name to watch rather than the franchise's next addition.