Tadej Pogačar has done what only four other men in cycling history have achieved. The 27-year-old Slovenian rider secured his fifth Tour de France title on 26 July, equalling the all-time record shared by Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain. The victory further cemented his status as the dominant force of modern cycling and one of the greatest riders the sport has ever seen.

For cycling fans, the achievement is about more than another yellow jersey. Pogačar's latest triumph comes during an era of fierce competition, advanced sports science and relentless scrutiny. Yet he has continued to win, collecting stage victories and major titles at a rate rarely seen in the modern peloton. His fifth Tour crown has sparked fresh debate about where he ranks among the sport's all-time greats and whether he can eventually stand alone atop the record books.

As celebrations continue across the cycling world, many casual sports fans are asking the same question: who exactly is Tadej Pogačar? From his childhood in Slovenia to his rise as the face of UAE Team Emirates-XRG, his story is one of extraordinary talent, determination and a relentless desire to attack races rather than merely defend victories.

From a Slovenian Village to a Future Champion

Born on 21 September 1998 in Slovenia, Pogačar grew up in the village of Klanec near Komenda. His journey into cycling began at a young age, inspired in part by his older brother Tilen, who introduced him to the sport. What started as a childhood hobby soon revealed itself as something far more significant. His youth coaches noted his natural ability to climb hills and endure long rides beyond his years, quickly recognising a talent that would one day dominate the sport.

Unlike many sporting prodigies, Pogačar developed a reputation for remaining calm under pressure. Teammates and coaches have often highlighted his relaxed personality, a trait that would later become one of his greatest strengths in elite competition. Even as a teenager, he showed a maturity that separated him from many of his peers.

Today, that same laid-back attitude remains part of his public image. Fans know him as Pogi, a smiling and approachable champion who often appears to enjoy racing as much as winning.

The Meteoric Rise of a Global Star

Pogačar's rise through the cycling ranks was remarkably quick. After impressing in youth competitions, he won the prestigious Tour de l'Avenir in 2018, a race often viewed as a predictor of future Grand Tour success. The victory attracted attention from major professional teams and paved the way for his move to UAE Team Emirates in 2019.

His breakthrough season came almost immediately. In his debut Grand Tour at the 2019 Vuelta a España, he won three stages and finished third overall, announcing his arrival as one of cycling's brightest young talents. The following year, Pogačar stunned the sporting world by winning the 2020 Tour de France. In one of the race's most dramatic finales, he overturned a significant deficit in the final time trial to snatch victory from fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič. It remains one of the most memorable moments in Tour history.

Five Yellow Jerseys: How Pogačar Built a Tour de France Dynasty

Winning the Tour de France once is considered a career-defining achievement. Winning it five times places a rider among the sport's immortals.

Pogačar first captured the yellow jersey in 2020 before defending his title in 2021. After setbacks against rival Jonas Vingegaard in 2022 and 2023, he returned stronger than ever, reclaiming the Tour in 2024 and 2025 before adding a fifth title in 2026.

This year's victory showcased the full range of his abilities. Pogačar dominated the mountains, claimed five stage wins and delivered a record-breaking climb on the legendary Alpe d'Huez. His performance effectively secured the title before the final stage and left little doubt about who was the strongest rider in the race. By matching the five-Tour record at just 27 years old, Pogačar has given himself a realistic chance of surpassing cycling's greatest legends in the years ahead.

A Palmares That Extends Far Beyond France

Although the Tour de France remains the sport's most prestigious race, Pogačar's success extends far beyond it.

His growing collection of victories includes the Giro d'Italia, multiple editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Il Lombardia, Strade Bianche and the UCI Road World Championships. His versatility has made him one of the few modern riders capable of dominating both Grand Tours and one-day classics.

By 2026, he had amassed well over 100 professional victories and established himself as the world's top-ranked rider. Comparisons to Eddy Merckx, widely regarded as the greatest cyclist in history, have become increasingly common among cycling analysts.

For now, Pogačar's fifth Tour de France title stands as the latest chapter in a career that continues to redefine what is possible in modern cycling. With age still on his side and few signs of slowing down, the Slovenian superstar may be only beginning to write the most remarkable chapters of his sporting legacy.