On April 25, 2026, President Donald Trump was rushed to safety after a gunman, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire at a security checkpoint during the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) dinner at the Washington Hilton.

Allen is suspected of targeting President Trump and administration officials, and was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives. Allen reportedly wrote a manifesto and sent a note before the attack, according to a report by NPR ((National Public Radio).

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Who Was Cole Allen Before The Assassination Attempt?

Allen resides in Torrance, California and holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Caltech. Allen also earned a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills.

There are reports that family members of Allen had previously raised concerns about his mental state and extremist views to law enforcement. Investigators are reviewing a manifesto that described anti-Trump entries. The suspect's family member sent Allen's manifesto to law enforcement minutes before the incident.

Cole Allen's Background According to Investigators

As investigators examine the background of Cole Allen following the alleged assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, public attention has turned to his LinkedIn profile.

Allen has quite an impressive career background, based on the suspect's own inputs in his LinkedIn profile, which offers a rare look at a career shaped by engineering, education and independent technology work.

Mechanical Engineering Education at Caltech

Cole Allen's LinkedIn page said he earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the California Institute of Technology, commonly known as Caltech, in 2017. That credential places him among graduates of one of the United States' most prestigious science and engineering schools.

Caltech separately confirmed that a person with that name graduated in 2017. The degree suggests a strong academic foundation in mathematics, physics and advanced engineering disciplines, often associated with careers in aerospace, robotics and product development.

Teaching Assistant Role During University Years

Cole Allen's LinkedIn profile also listed him as a former teaching assistant at Caltech before moving into private-sector work. The role involved assisting with technical instruction and experiments.

Teaching assistant positions at elite universities typically require subject mastery and the ability to guide students through lab work, coursework and practical demonstrations. If accurate, the listing indicates Allen once held a position of trust within an academic environment focused on research and innovation.

Mechanical Engineer at IJK Controls

After graduation, Cole Allen's LinkedIn profile states he worked as a mechanical engineer for IJK Controls in South Pasadena. The role as part of his early professional career before later shifts into education and independent projects.

Mechanical engineering jobs usually involve product design, systems testing and hardware integration. While few public details are available about the duration or exact scope of the work, the listing suggests Allen initially pursued a traditional engineering pathway after university.

Part-Time Tutor at C2 Education

Allen had worked in recent years as a part-time tutor with C2 Education, a private tutoring and test-preparation company. Social media posts said he was recognized as 'Teacher of the Month' in December 2024 at the company's Torrance office.

That role would have placed him in a classroom-style environment helping students prepare for academic exams, a contrast to his earlier engineering background. It is also a contrast to his current profile as a would-be-assassin who targeted the highest political office of the US.

Independent Game Developer and Computer Science

Cole Allen's LinkedIn profile reportedly described him as self-employed in game development while also stating he completed a master's degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills in 2025.

The combination of software studies and game development points to an attempt to transition from hardware engineering into digital creative work. His LinkedIn profile shows Allen as a mechanical engineer and computer scientist by degree with entrepreneurial ambitions in gaming. The only verified publicly identified game tied to Cole Allen appears to be 'Bohrdom', released on Steam in 2018 under the name Ice-Forged Games.

Before the alleged assassination attempt thrust his name into headlines, Allen's online resume portrayed someone moving between elite academics, engineering, tutoring and indie technology ventures. Now, Cole Allen 'the shooter' is being linked to the IDF. This unusual blend of information is now receiving intense scrutiny as authorities continue their investigation into the incident.