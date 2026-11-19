Exiled Iranian-American journalist and human rights activist Masih Alinejad filed a federal civil lawsuit against the government of Iran in Manhattan on Wednesday, 18 November, seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages over multiple foiled assassination and kidnapping plots targeting her in New York City.

Represented by the law firm BakerHostetler, the 50-year-old dissident alleges in court papers that Tehran orchestrated a sustained 'campaign of intimidation, violence and terrorism' against her, including a 2022 murder-for-hire scheme outside her Brooklyn residence.

Known globally for her opposition to the Iranian government and her campaigns encouraging women to defy mandatory headscarf laws, Alinejad is utilising US federal anti-terrorism statutes to hold the Islamic Republic financially liable for state-sponsored plots on American soil.

The complaint arrives a year after she confronted the convicted organisers of the 2022 attempt in court, shifting her legal focus from individual operatives to the foreign state accused of financing them.

Details of the $500,000 Murder-for-Hire Plot

According to the Justice Department, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps offered Rafat Amirov $500,000 (£380,000) to arrange Alinejad's assassination. Amirov and his associate Polad Omarov subsequently arranged a $30,000 (£23,000) payment to operative Khalid Mehdiyev to surveil her and carry out the attack.

Mehdiyev was arrested during a July 2022 traffic stop near Alinejad's residence after running a stop sign, with New York police recovering an AK-47-style assault rifle, two magazines and 66 rounds of ammunition, including one round in the chamber.

Mehdiyev later pleaded guilty and testified against Amirov and Omarov, who were convicted by a Manhattan federal jury in March 2025 and sentenced to 25 years in prison in October 2025.

Speaking at their sentencing hearing, Alinejad stated that the threats had prevented her from living a normal life in the United States, adding, 'They couldn't break me'.

Years-Long Campaign of Surveillance and Kidnapping Schemes

The complaint details prior state-backed plots, including an alleged 2018 attempt to bribe Alinejad's relatives in Iran to lure her to Turkey for rendition, followed by a conspiracy spanning 2020 and 2021 led by Iranian intelligence official Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani.

According to US Department of Justice indictments, Farahani and his network hired private investigators under false pretences to record live video feeds of her Brooklyn home and researched military-style speedboats to transport her to Venezuela and onward to Iran.

The lawsuit also references a disrupted 2024 murder-for-hire plot involving Farhad Shakeri, whom US prosecutors identified as an alleged IRGC asset. Shakeri offered $100,000 (£76,000) to New York recruits Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt to locate and kill Alinejad, according to the Justice Department.

Rivera and Loadholt were sentenced in 2026 to 15 and 10 years in prison, respectively. Alinejad, who left Iran in 2009 and became a US citizen in 2019, said in an interview that while she welcomed the convictions of the hired operatives, she also wanted the Iranian government held accountable.

Legal Framework and Response from Tehran

The lawsuit invokes provisions of US law that allow qualifying victims of state-sponsored terrorism to seek damages from foreign governments. The Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act contains an exception to sovereign immunity for certain terrorism-related claims, while federal anti-terrorism legislation provides additional civil remedies.

Whether Alinejad can establish liability and recover damages will ultimately depend on the court's assessment of the claims and supporting evidence.

No attorney had entered an appearance on behalf of Tehran by Wednesday evening.