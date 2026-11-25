Taylor Swift fans have mocked an anecdote about the singer's Ugg boots in a Vanity Fair profile published on 23 November 2026. The recollection about Swift's school years prompted sarcastic reactions across social media, with supporters questioning its relevance to the wider examination of her public image.

The controversy followed the publication of journalist May Jeong's article, 'The Mastermind'. Although Jeong does not explicitly name Swift, the profile contains recognisable references to the American singer's music and career.

Former schoolmate Arielle Peppers, whose recollection prompted the jokes, subsequently clarified that her comments were not intended as a personal attack. She also said she had received threats and hateful messages following the article's publication.

Taylor Swift Ugg Boots Anecdote in Vanity Fair Explained

In the profile, Peppers recalled seeing Swift wear Ugg boots to class. She attended the same school as the future pop star in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, but was a year below her.

Peppers remembered wanting similar footwear but discovering that her family could not afford it at the time.

Recalling Swift's collection, she said, 'She had the brown one, the black one, the blue one.'

The anecdote appeared within a broader examination of Swift's upbringing, rise to fame and public reputation.

However, some supporters questioned the significance of the footwear in the context of the wider profile.

In a statement shared by Pop Crave on X, Peppers said, 'I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't intended as an attack on anyone.'

Taylor Swift’s former classmate clarifies comments she made about the singer owning 3 pairs of Ugg boots in Vanity Fair’s hit piece:



“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn't… pic.twitter.com/SKZsyS60JY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 24, 2026

While some fans made light-hearted jokes about the footwear, Peppers said she had received threats and hateful messages following the profile's publication, according to Entertainment Weekly

Taylor Swift Fans Mock Vanity Fair Ugg Boots Story on Reddit

The footwear anecdote became a source of humour among Swift's online supporters, with some turning the recollection into jokes about potential merchandise.

In a discussion on Reddit's r/swifties community, one contributor joked about losing their connection with the singer, writing, 'I have hated uggs my whole life. I just don't think I can relate to her anymore. I will have to sell my vinyl collection now.'

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Another discussion on r/TaylorSwiftMerch featured a suggestion that Swift release an Ugg boot Christmas ornament next year.

Meanwhile, a contributor to r/SwiftlyNeutral mocked the significance of the anecdote, sarcastically remarking that Swift owned three pairs of Ugg boots and adding, 'The horror!'

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Not everyone dismissed the financial context of Peppers' recollection.

In the same discussion, another contributor criticised the profile while acknowledging how expensive the boots were for children growing up in households with limited budgets.

Jeong's article extends well beyond the schoolday anecdote.

It examines aspects of its subject's professional relationships, career ambitions and experiences before achieving international fame.

Vanity Fair stated that it submitted multiple questions to the profile's subject during the reporting process, but she declined to comment.

That statement relates to the original article rather than the subsequent online reaction.

As of 25 November, the Ugg boots anecdote continued to inspire jokes on Reddit, with one contributor sharing a lyrical parody under the title 'New lyrics dropped (Uggs version)'.

Others suggested novelty merchandise, while some questioned the criticism directed at those interviewed for the profile