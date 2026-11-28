Rihanna faced criticism from some Reddit and X users after appearing with her daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in Dior's Lady Dior 2027 campaign, which reportedly launched on 19 November. Some commenters accused the singer of treating her child as a 'marketing prop'.

Rocki's appearance follows fashion projects involving her two older brothers, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers. Both have appeared on magazine covers, with RZA previously photographed alongside Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.

The criticism focuses on Rocki's participation in commercial advertising. The comments cited in the reporting do not establish how widely those objections are shared or explain the circumstances behind her involvement.

Rihanna and Rocki Feature in Lady Dior Campaign

One campaign photograph reportedly features Rihanna and Rocki in matching black leather jackets, posing with a pale pink Lady Dior bag. Another image, in black and white, depicts Rihanna holding her daughter.

A separate campaign video reportedly features Rihanna nude, holding Rocki while a black Dior bag covers her lower body.

Rocki is the youngest of Rihanna and Rocky's three children. She was born on 13 September 2025.

Rihanna Draws Criticism Over Rocki's Involvement

On Reddit, commenters questioned the decision to include a young child in a commercial fashion campaign. Their objections concerned the relationship between celebrity parenting and advertising.

One user wrote, 'Why is everyone so okay with her marketing her children?'

Another commented, 'They are children, not accessories. Why does she keep doing this.'

A further commenter described Rocki as a 'marketing prop'. The phrase reflected that user's assessment of the images, rather than an established explanation of Rihanna's intentions.

The criticism also extended to X. One user wrote, 'Using celebrities is a turn off for me. Celebrities that use their kids as props? Even more so.'

Those remarks do not establish whether Rocki received payment or what arrangements governed her participation. The reporting provides no details of those arrangements or a response from Rihanna, Rocky or Dior to the quoted criticism.

Rihanna's Children Have Appeared on Magazine Covers

Riot appeared on six covers of Arena Homme+ Issue 66 in November 2026. RZA previously appeared with Rihanna and Rocky on the cover of British Vogue in 2023.

Rihanna announced Rocki's arrival on Instagram on 24 September 2025, sharing a photograph of herself holding her daughter. Her caption read, 'Rocki Irish Mayers. Sept 13 2025.' Rocky commented, 'MY LIL LADIES.'

Before Rocki's birth, Rocky had expressed his hope that the couple would have a daughter. 'I hope it's a girl. I really do. We're praying for a girl,' he stated during an August 2025 interview.

'I feel like it's going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two.'

In an October 2025 interview, Rocky identified his daughter as his favourite creation of that year.

'My daughter. That's my favorite thing I created this year. Shout-out to Rocki Irish, man,' he stated.

Rihanna had also discussed her experience of watching Rocky as a parent. In a February 2025 interview, she described one of her favourite things about him as 'seeing him be a dad.'

She also joked, 'I'm annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me.'

The couple's approach to their children's names was another subject Rihanna addressed before Rocki's arrival. 'It's always going to be an R name. That's the one thing me and Rocky don't fight over,' she stated during a July 2025 interview.