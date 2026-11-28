Ariana Grande marriage rumours drew supportive comments on X after Page Six published a report on Wednesday, 25 November. The report said the singer was considering marriage to former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, citing one unnamed source. One user called her 'crazy and free', but neither Grande nor Alvarez has confirmed the claim.

'Ariana is definitely thinking about marriage with Ricky,' the source told Page Six. The same person said, 'She's honestly never been so happy and calm,' adding that things were going well and Alvarez accompanied Grande almost everywhere. Page Six said Grande's representative did not respond to its request for comment. Neither has announced an engagement or confirmed plans to wed.

The report also said the pair were expected to spend Thanksgiving with Grande's family in New York. The source described watching the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as a family tradition. Thanksgiving fell on 26 November, but the report did not establish whether the gathering took place.

X Users React to Ariana Grande Marriage Report

TAG24 quoted one X user who wrote, 'She's so crazy and free it's honestly inspiring.' Another user wrote, 'She really does live her life like a sim'. A third posted, '7 rings hunni'.

A fourth user praised Grande for making her own choices. 'She lives her life to the fullest and you just gotta respect it,' the user wrote. The posts mixed humour with admiration, but offer only a snapshot of individual reactions. They do not establish how widely those views are shared among Grande's followers.

A more critical discussion appeared on the r/ArianaGrandeSnark subreddit after the Page Six report. Some users questioned the basis of the marriage speculation and why the singer's reported intentions were being treated as a major development. The forum is openly critical of Grande, however, and its comments should not be taken as representative of her wider audience.

The distinction is important. Page Six attributed the marriage claim to one unnamed source, rather than to Grande or Alvarez. The report did not say that a proposal had taken place or that the couple had agreed to a wedding timetable.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's Relationship Timeline

Grande and Alvarez first dated between 2015 and 2016, after meeting when he worked as a backup dancer on her Honeymoon Tour. They remained connected after their split, and rumours of a renewed romance surfaced in 2026.

In August, Grande shared photographs of Alvarez on Instagram, publicly signalling that they had reunited. They made their first red-carpet appearance as a couple at the New York premiere of Grande's film Focker-in-Law on 11 November. The appearance offered a public indication of their relationship, but not of any plans to marry.

Grande's previous engagements have also drawn attention. She became engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June 2018, but they ended their relationship in October. In December 2020, she became engaged to real estate agent Dalton Gomez. They married on 15 May 2021, in Montecito, California.

A Los Angeles Superior Court judgment dissolving Grande and Gomez's marriage took effect on 19 March 2024, according to The Associated Press. Their relationship history provides context, but it cannot establish what Grande wants from her current relationship.

For now, the confirmed public developments are the renewed relationship and the couple's appearance together in New York. The suggestion that Grande is considering marriage remains an unconfirmed claim from a single source.