Sillybandz fans were briefly left mourning the end of a childhood favourite after the colourful bracelet brand announced what appeared to be its final Black Friday sale. The company posted an emotional farewell message suggesting it was closing down after years of bringing collectors together, prompting thousands of reactions from nostalgic customers who feared the end of an era.

The announcement, shared on Instagram, described the supposed closure as the end of a journey filled with childhood memories, collections and countless trades. Sillybandz encouraged customers to make one final purchase, advertising 50 percent off its entire website and describing the sale as their last opportunity to shop before the business shut down.

However, the apparent farewell turned out to be a publicity stunt. In a follow-up statement, the company apologised for the confusion, admitting that its team had joined a viral Black Friday trend without anticipating how widely the announcement would spread. It reassured customers that Sillybandz was not closing and had more products and collaborations planned.

'This Better Be a Joke': Fans React to Apparent Closure

The initial announcement triggered an emotional response from followers, many of whom recalled wearing and trading the colourful accessories during their school years.

One commenter, b4ng5, wrote, 'This better be a joke'. Others remembered how the bracelets had become part of their childhood routines, including one user who recalled that Sillybandz had once been banned at their school.

The reaction also turned into a wave of humorous pleas for the company to stay. One commenter even offered to create a new logo if the brand changed its mind. The official account responded by asking the user to send a direct message.

Some customers appeared to have taken the announcement seriously enough to place orders. One person claimed to have spent $10,000 (7,633 GBP) on Sillybandz because they believed the company was closing, while another said they had immediately placed an order after seeing the post.

Other reactions showed that not everyone found the stunt amusing. Some users criticised the brand for using nostalgia to encourage purchases, with one commenter accusing it of rage-baiting an entire generation. Another joked that customers deserved free bracelets as emotional compensation.

Sillybandz Admits Black Friday Campaign Went Too Far

The company eventually addressed the confusion in a separate Instagram post headed 'We Owe You an Apology!'

Sillybandz explained that its team had intended to participate in a viral Black Friday trend, but the announcement reached a much larger audience than expected. It also acknowledged that several news outlets had reported the supposed closure as fact after the post gained widespread attention.

The company made its position clear, stating that it was 'not going anywhere' and describing the brand as 'alive and well'. It added that new product packs, collaborations and announcements were on the way.

The bracelets have a long history of bringing back childhood memories for millennials and Gen Z. Created by entrepreneur Robert Croak, Sillybandz first launched in 2008 and became a major craze around 2010, according to Inc. The colourful silicone bands were designed in different shapes, including animals, letters and everyday objects. Children wore them around their wrists, collected different designs and traded them with friends at school.

Their popularity grew so rapidly that the accessories became a familiar sight in playgrounds and classrooms, with some schools even restricting them because they distracted pupils. The brand also introduced licensed collections featuring popular characters and celebrities.

Although the original craze eventually cooled, the bracelets found renewed attention as former collectors rediscovered them through social media and nostalgia.

For fans who feared they had lost a piece of their childhood, the company's clarification brought relief. The supposed shutdown was never real, but the reaction showed just how much sentimental value a simple silicone bracelet can still hold.