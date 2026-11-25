Ronnie Cremer, who has claimed he taught Taylor Swift guitar, alleged in an account published Nov. 23 that Andrea Swift commented on her daughter's weight when the singer was a teenager.

Swift previously discussed body image and disordered eating in her 2020 documentary, Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. Her disclosures concerned photographs, magazine coverage and expectations about her appearance. They preceded Cremer's latest allegation and were not a response to it.

Taylor's Former Guitar Teacher Recalled the Alleged Incident

Cremer recalled Andrea bringing the young singer a salad from Taco Bell. He alleged that she told her daughter, 'Nobody wants to see a fat pop star.'

His account and Swift's descriptions of her eating difficulties remain separate. The available reporting does not establish that the alleged remark caused those difficulties, and Swift's comments about her experiences do not independently corroborate his account.

Cremer previously attracted attention in 2015 over a website he created, Itaughttaylorswift.com. He claimed at the time that Swift's legal team wanted him to close the site over trademark concerns.

He expressed frustration over the dispute. Its outcome is not detailed in the material provided, which also does not establish any legal finding concerning the website.

How Taylor Swift Described Body Image Pressure

In Miss Americana, Swift described the effect of repeatedly encountering photographs of herself and scrutinising her appearance.

'It's not good for me to see pictures of myself every day,' she stated.

She recalled thinking her stomach appeared too large in some photographs and encountering headlines suggesting she appeared pregnant. Those experiences could prompt her to restrict food, sometimes to the point of ceasing to eat.

In a separate interview about the documentary, Swift explained that she had initially been uncertain about discussing body image publicly. She recalled being 18 when a magazine cover questioned whether she was pregnant because of how her lower stomach appeared in an outfit.

She described interpreting that coverage as punishment. During photo shoots, however, she encountered praise for fitting into sample sizes, which she regarded as approval.

In one example she recalled, a magazine employee commented that the dresses required no alterations. The clothes could be worn straight from the runway, without the adjustments the employee described as usually necessary.

Swift explained how those responses influenced her relationship with her appearance.

'You register that enough times, and you just start to accommodate everything towards praise and punishment, including your own body,' she recalled.

Taylor Swift Recalled the Physical Effects on Stage

The documentary also included photographs from Swift's 1989 World Tour. Her account of restricting food extended beyond concerns about photographs to the way she felt while performing.

She described having accepted the sensation of nearly fainting as something to expect during a show. She later recognised that eating and becoming stronger allowed her to perform with more energy.

'I thought that I was supposed to feel like I was going to pass out at the end of a show, or in the middle of it,' she recalled. 'Now I realize, no, if you eat food, have energy, get stronger, you can do all these shows and not feel (enervated).'

'And I did exercise a lot. But I wasn't eating,' Swift added.