Blake Lively finds herself at the centre of significant industry criticism as her legal battle with former co-star Justin Baldoni continues to dominate headlines. Once regarded as one of Hollywood's most commercially reliable stars, the actress is now navigating a reputational challenge that has drawn candid assessments from within the industry itself.

While her legal skirmishes with Baldoni continue, an unnamed Disney executive has claimed that the lawsuit has effectively ended her standing among major studios, a verdict the court of public opinion in Hollywood appears to have already reached.

Disney Executive Claims Hollywood Is Not Shedding Tears Over Blake Lively

Read more Blake Lively 'Nowhere Near Giving Up' After Judge Dismisses 10 Of 13 Claims In Legal War With Justin Baldoni: Report Blake Lively 'Nowhere Near Giving Up' After Judge Dismisses 10 Of 13 Claims In Legal War With Justin Baldoni: Report

The fallout from the ongoing legal battle has reportedly alienated some of the industry's most powerful figures. A Disney executive recently provided a candid assessment of Lively's standing, suggesting the lawsuit has effectively 'ruined' her status among major studios.

'This lawsuit has ruined her in Hollywood... the truth is she was never that popular,' the Disney Studios executive told the Daily Mail. 'She had a reputation for being difficult, one of those toxic people who always thinks she knows best.'

While Lively has claimed a unique talent for enhancing scripts, such as her work with husband Ryan Reynolds on 'It Ends With Us', her production company, B for Effort, has not publicly released a single film in the six years since its 2020 launch.

'I don't think people in Hollywood are shedding tears over her,' the insider added.

The executive's comments reflect a reported sentiment within the industry that Lively's reputation has become increasingly difficult to manage. With ongoing questions about her conduct on set, the impact on her future projects remains uncertain.

Taylor Swift Distances Herself Amid Wedding Guest List Snub

Perhaps more striking than the professional criticism is the reported cooling of Lively's most high-profile friendship. For years, Lively and Taylor Swift were frequently seen at each other's milestone events, publicly supporting one another. However, recent developments suggest the pop star may be stepping back from the friendship to protect her own public profile.

Tensions have reportedly come to a head as Swift and Travis Kelce finalise their wedding arrangements. Insiders have noted that Lively's name was conspicuously absent from the initial guest list for the couple's upcoming nuptials.

For a duo that once represented a close and visible celebrity friendship, this apparent exclusion marks a notable shift. The reported omission from the guest list has led some to suggest the relationship may be cooling as Swift manages the pressures of her own global profile.

Legal Setbacks and the Fury of Ryan Reynolds

The core of the controversy remains the legal setback involving Justin Baldoni. A judge recently dismissed 10 of the 13 claims in Lively's case against the director, including her sexual harassment claims, representing a significant blow to her legal strategy. Three claims remain live and are proceeding to trial.

Despite the partial dismissal, Lively remains defiant. She hinted she was in 'dragon mode' while expressing gratitude that the court will allow 'the heart of my case to be presented to a jury next month.'

Amidst the courtroom drama, Ryan Reynolds is reportedly furious with the damage to his wife's public image as the couple attempts to manage the ongoing fallout from the case.