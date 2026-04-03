A federal judge has dismissed most of the claims in Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, narrowing the legal battle to three allegations that will proceed to trial.

Judge Lewis Liman ruled against 10 of 13 claims in the case, including sexual harassment and defamation, leaving only breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation. The civil trial is scheduled to begin in New York on 18 May.

The lawsuit, filed by Lively in 2024, accused Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of harassment on the set of the film It Ends With Us and conducting a coordinated campaign to damage her reputation.

Lively's legal team emphasised that the case remains focused on retaliation and efforts to harm the actress's public image.

Reasons Behind the Dismissals

Judge Liman outlined several legal reasons for dismissing the majority of Lively's claims. Harassment claims under California law were rejected because the filming occurred in New Jersey, and there was insufficient connection to California.

In his 152-page opinion, Liman wrote that none of the alleged acts provided the 'substantial connection' to California needed to sustain the claims.

Lively was also deemed ineligible to pursue certain harassment and retaliation claims because she was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee. Defamation claims against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, were dismissed on the grounds that the statements in question referenced allegations already before the court and were therefore not actionable.

The judge added that while much of Lively's complaints were not legally actionable, certain conduct at least arguably crossed the line, leaving the remaining claims to proceed to trial.

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Background of the Hollywood Dispute

The case arose during the production of It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel, in which Lively plays Lily Bloom, a character experiencing domestic abuse similar to her own childhood.

She claimed Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios orchestrated a smear campaign, including social media manipulation and influencing journalists. According to the BBC, the lawsuit began in 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni and his studio of harassment and reputation damage, and a judge last year dismissed Baldoni's $400 million (£302.34 million) counter-lawsuit.

His claims against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy were rejected, with Judge Liman ruling her actions were legally permissible negotiation rather than wrongful extortion.

Trial Focus and Next Steps

With only three claims moving forward, the trial will concentrate on allegations of breach of contract and retaliation, including claims that Baldoni and his team deliberately sought to harm Lively's personal and professional reputation.

Legal experts note that cases involving independent contractors and workplace disputes in Hollywood often hinge on the jurisdiction, contractual definitions of employment status, and the specific terms of studio agreements.

Lively's testimony is expected to address the alleged retaliation and deliberate actions taken to damage her public image. The trial will be closely watched for its broader implications for workplace conduct in the entertainment industry and the responsibilities of studios and actors in preventing and properly responding to allegations of harassment and professional retaliation.