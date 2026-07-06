Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has revealed one of the standout moments from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding, sharing the simple marriage advice Adam Sandler offered the newlyweds after officiating their star-studded ceremony.

Speaking at an event in Salt Lake City, Reid recalled Sandler urging the couple to 'keep kissing', saying the actor's light-hearted message underscored the importance of showing affection through everyday gestures.

The simple but heartfelt advice has since become one of the most talked-about details to emerge from the couple's wedding, offering fans a rare glimpse inside one of the year's most closely watched celebrity celebrations.

Andy Reid Shares Sandler's Marriage Wisdom

As reported by Deseret News, Reid explained that Sandler's advice extended well beyond the wedding ceremony itself.

'Adam Sandler conducted the service there, and he told them, "Keep kissing." So, in its simplest form, that's a good thing,' Reid said while reflecting on the ceremony.

Andy Reid talks Taylor Swift’s and Travis Kelce’s wedding, shares his — and Adam Sandler’s — best marriage advice



I asked Andy Reid and his wife, Tammy Reid, what advice they’d give to the newlyweds after attending their wedding this weekend. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/TJwSb1HM6e — Krysyan Edler (@edler_krysyan) July 5, 2026

The veteran coach then expanded on why the advice resonated with him.

'It's hard to argue when you give your wife a kiss, or your wife gives you a kiss. Make sure you do it every day, every minute that you have an opportunity to. Knock it out, and you won't have any problems,' he said.

Reid's wife, Tammy, who has been married to the coach since 1981, smiled as she added, 'He does that,' drawing laughter from the audience.

Sandler Brought Humour And Heart

Reid also praised Sandler's role as officiant, describing the actor as the perfect choice to lead the ceremony. 'He was phenomenal,' Reid said. 'He's crazy, but he did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humour.'

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The Chiefs coach explained that Sandler managed to strike a balance between comedy and sincerity, bringing together family members, friends, and guests from very different backgrounds while keeping the focus on the couple.

'Just how he went about bringing a little bit of humour but also some sensitivity to what was going on, to a lot of different types of people from a lot of different worlds there, bringing them all together,' Reid said.

He also reflected on watching Swift and Kelce's relationship develop over recent years.

'I've had a chance to see them grow together, and that's the most important thing, that there's a love there, a sincere love. Obviously, they're different people from different worlds, but they've come together to join hands, and they're really special together.'

A Star-Studded Wedding

Swift and Kelce exchanged vows during a lavish ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on 3 July, with around 1,000 guests, including family, close friends and celebrities. At around 7:20 pm local time, screens at the venue displayed a celebratory message: 'JUST&T MARRIED!'

The couple reportedly wrote their own vows, each lasting around 20 minutes, while guests were handed embroidered handkerchiefs before the emotional ceremony.

The celebrations also featured surprise performances from music legends Sir Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, adding another memorable touch to the evening.

Swift's brother, Austin Swift, served as her Man of Honour, while Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, stood beside the groom as Best Man. Rather than choosing traditional bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple opted for their siblings to take on key supporting roles during the ceremony.