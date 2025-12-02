The Egghead Island arc is hurtling towards a fiery climax, delivering some of the most emotionally charged and power-packed moments the One Piece saga has ever seen. Following the electrifying spectacle of the previous episode — which saw a revolutionary power awakening and a legendary guardian rise — fans are utterly captivated.

The stakes have never been higher for the Straw Hats and their allies as they attempt to escape the clutches of the World Government's highest authority. All eyes are now focused on the next instalment, One Piece Episode 1152, which promises to not only propel the escape forward but also deliver a monumental, deeply personal moment of vengeance.

The Shockwaves of Episode 1151: Setting the Stage for One Piece Episode 1152

One Piece Episode 1151 is hands down one of the greatest Egghead Island arc instalments within the series. It featured some of the most exciting moments that instantly grabbed the attention of anime fans and shifted the narrative balance completely.

The first exciting development was the monumental moment of Bonney reacting to Luffy's Nika transformation and his rhythmic 'Drums of Liberation', which somehow helped her transform into a version of Nika. This incredible power awakening not only saved Luffy from a devastating attack but also showed her fighting alongside the true Sun God, helping to defeat Marcus Mars momentarily. This development alone has increased her significance within the One Piece narrative dramatically.

The second most exciting development was the legendary Iron Giant, Emet, finally awakening after listening to the drums of liberation and saving the giants' ship from destruction. He stepped in just in time and punched Warcury, one of the formidable Five Elders, who was about to destroy the Straw Hat Pirates' escape plan completely.

The story is going to be even more thrilling from here on, with a newly awakened giant acting as a protector for the fleeing pirates. This intense culmination of events has left the global fandom in a frenzy, desperate for answers about what comes next.

When and Where to Stream One Piece Episode 1152

The much-anticipated One Piece Episode 1152 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Following the explosive action of the last episode, viewers are desperate to know precisely when they can catch the next chapter in this decisive fight.



The episode will first air in Japan on Dec. 7, 2025, on Fuji TV at 11:15 PM Japan Standard Time. Following the Japanese release, the episode will then be available to stream internationally, and international streaming times may vary from region to region. The exact release time for the One Piece episode will depend on your local time zone.

The title of the Episode, according to the post-credit preview, is 'Her Father and Mother's Legacy! Bonney's Nika Punch'.



Time Zones Release Date Local Release Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 11:15 PM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (PST) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 8:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 11:00 AM Central European Time (CET) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 5:00 PM India Standard Time (IST) December 7, 2025 (Sunday) 9:30 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) December 8, 2025 (Monday) 2:00 AM

For international fans, the episode will be available to stream on Crunchyroll following its official Japanese release. This platform remains the primary destination for simulcast viewers. Not only that, but fans from certain regions can also tune in on Netflix to watch the episode, as it is another streaming partner for the anime franchise.

The only drawback to Netflix's release schedule is its one-week delay for new episodes. This means viewers will need to wait an additional week for Episode 1152 to become available on the platform. Even so, those eager to stay fully up to date can watch the episode on either streaming service as soon as it drops.

The Emotional Payoff: What to Expect From One Piece Episode 1152

The post-credit teaser hints that the upcoming instalment will once again focus heavily on Bonney and her unwavering love for Kuma and Ginny. This episode is expected to largely adapt the crucial climax of the Egghead Arc, continuing the events shown in manga chapter 1109 and heading toward the emotional fallout depicted in subsequent chapters.

She will once again step into the centre of the battlefield, driven by an emotional legacy. The preview suggests she will evidently land a deserving punch on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, who was directly responsible for ruining her and her parents' lives.

This punch is the culmination of years of pain and dedication, representing her father's legacy more than a simple attack. The resulting confrontation between Bonney and Saturn will significantly increase her narrative relevance, as foreshadowed by the source.

Not only that, the desperate escape of the Straw Hat Pirates and the giants will most likely get a special focus as the Egghead Island arc is nearing its conclusion. With Emet taking on the role of the guardian angel, it might be the right moment for them to get out of the devastation. The narrative tension is at its peak, promising a thrilling resolution as the heroes attempt their final flight from the island.

With Bonney's dramatic Nika awakening and the legendary Iron Giant's unexpected intervention, the stage is set for a climax defined by both power and heartbreak. The approaching confrontation between Bonney and Saint Saturn is not just a fight; it is the emotional core of the entire Egghead Arc, representing years of waiting for justice.