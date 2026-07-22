Taylor Swift's wedding planner Mark Seed has been ordered to pay $658,732.15 after a Los Angeles court entered a default judgment over unpaid production invoices tied to several high-profile Hollywood events.

The judgment stems from a lawsuit alleging Seed failed to pay for production services provided at three celebrity events, including a party hosted by Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. While his name has attracted attention because of his reported connection to Swift and Kelce's wedding planning, the legal case does not involve the singer or her reported wedding plans.

The ruling comes at a time of heightened public interest in Seed following speculation over his involvement in one of the entertainment industry's most closely watched celebrity weddings.

Why Mark Seed Was Ordered to Pay $658,732

Buttermilk Creative Inc. sued Seed in Los Angeles County Superior Court in June 2025, alleging he failed to pay for production services connected to three celebrity events. According to court documents, the company sought $476,924 before the court later entered a default judgment for $658,732.15, including interest, legal fees and costs.

The total liability came to $658,732.15, broken down into $476,924 in damages, $178,873.54 in interest, $1,200 in attorney fees and $1,734.61 in court costs.

Lorrie Walton, who represents Buttermilk, said in a statement that her client provided services and was not paid. She added, 'They throw this big, huge expensive party and then the poor guy who provides all the services doesn't get paid because he didn't ask for the money upfront.'

The lawsuit has not been tested at trial because the judgment was entered by default after Seed did not respond to the complaint. A default judgment does not determine the merits of disputed facts in the same way as a contested court hearing.

How the Default Judgment Was Calculated

A default judgment is usually what happens when a defendant does not respond to a lawsuit in time, leaving the court to grant relief based on the filing rather than a contested hearing. That is what appears to have happened here, with the court ordering Seed to pay the debt in full plus the associated fees and interest.

Walton also said Buttermilk tried to settle the matter before the judgment was entered, but the sides did not reach an agreement. In her words, 'They tried to get us to settle for some nominal amount, but obviously they didn't reach an agreement, and we had to enter a default judgment.'

Seed has not publicly responded to the allegations. According to the report, his lawyer Dennis Roach said he was unable to comment on the case.

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Why Seed's Name Keeps Surfacing In Swift Coverage

Seed is widely known as a luxury event and wedding planner whose clients have reportedly included several Hollywood celebrities.

His name recently gained wider public attention after reports linked him to the planning of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's widely speculated wedding.

It was also reported that an alleged 2024 email sent after work on Lawrence's wedding showed Seed describing himself as stressed, saying, 'Things for me are as opposite to peaceful as ever. Mentally, it's challenging. Physically, I am doing ok. I guess that's the nature of my job and dealing with the clients I am dealing with daily,'

The reported email appeared to describe the pressures of managing high-profile celebrity clients, although its authenticity has not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

There is no suggestion in the court filings that Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce or any member of their team is connected to the legal dispute. Their names arise solely because of previous reports linking Seed to the couple's reported wedding planning.

What is confirmed is narrower, and more concrete, a civil judgment, a claimed unpaid balance, and a planner whose private reputation is now under fresh scrutiny.

Seed's next move is not yet clear from the available reporting, and neither is whether the matter will stay on paper or head into a wider fight. It remains unclear whether Seed intends to challenge the judgment or seek to have it set aside. For now, the court order stands, leaving one of Hollywood's best-known luxury event planners facing a significant legal and financial dispute.