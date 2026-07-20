Drake's $1.5 million World Cup final bet on Argentina did not land, and the timing could hardly have been more awkward for the rapper, who is already facing a class-action lawsuit over his links to Stake and its gambling promotions.

What began as a slick Instagram flex on 19 July quickly turned into another expensive public miss, with Spain beating Argentina in the final and leaving Drake staring at a seven-figure loss.

The lawsuit filed earlier this year alleges that Drake and other celebrity promoters helped market an illegal gambling operation and exposed users to addiction risks, claims he has not publicly addressed. That makes the failed wager more than celebrity bad luck.

It lands in the middle of an already messy story about gambling, influence and how far a famous face can push a platform before the whole thing looks a bit mad.

A $1.5m World Cup Bet Misses the Mark

Drake posted a screenshot of his Stake bet slip on Instagram showing a $1.5 million wager on Lionel Messi and Argentina to win the World Cup final.

He wrote, 'What's that saying??? Better luck next time... say less,' a line that read differently once Spain had the title in hand.

According to the post, the return would have topped $5 million had Argentina won. Instead, Spain sealed the final and denied Argentina a second straight crown, while Messi's side fell short of becoming the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back to back World Cups.

Drake, who has spent years turning gambling into content, was suddenly the man on the wrong side of the slip. It is the kind of public loss that lives forever online, and the internet never misses those.

Stake Lawsuit Shadows the Latest Loss

Drake's relationship with Stake has already drawn legal scrutiny. A class-action lawsuit reported earlier this year alleges that the company and celebrity promoters, including Drake and Adin Ross, marketed an illegal gambling platform and exposed users to the 'substantial risks of gambling addiction.'

The filings described the company's environment as 'predatory' and argued that viewers were influenced to participate after seeing the celebrities' promotions. That is the uncomfortable backdrop here. The latest bet was not simply a private flutter.

It was a very public piece of brand theatre, played out on a platform now under legal fire.

Stake's co-founder, Ed Craven, previously said the partnership grew out of a shared interest in crypto, gambling and community, according to reports. But the optics have shifted.

A seven-figure loss on a World Cup final would be one thing. A seven-figure loss from a man tied to a gambling brand that is being sued over promotion, influence and addiction concerns is another.

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Not His First Headline-Grabbing Wager

This was not Drake's first headline-grabbing sports wager. According to reports, he lost $400,000 betting on Jake Paul against Tommy Fury in 2023, then later won $1.15 million backing the Kansas City Chiefs to win the 2024 Super Bowl.

He has also spoken publicly about gambling with Michael Jordan and about a huge night at Dave & Buster's, though those stories have long lived in that slippery zone between bravado and folklore.

What makes this latest bet different is its scale and its timing. It arrived while the rapper is already being dragged through a legal fight over gambling promotions, and while the wider conversation around celebrity betting endorsements keeps getting sharper.

One loss on a final is just sport. One loss in the middle of a lawsuit is a lot harder to brush off.

Messi's Argentina entered the final with a chance to become football's first repeat champions in more than six decades, but Spain's young side, led by 19-year-old Lamine Yamal, shut that door.

For Drake, the result meant another expensive miss, another round of screenshots, and another reminder that when the bets are this large, the punchline writes itself, whether he likes it or not.