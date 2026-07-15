South Carolina podcaster Mandy Matney has been ordered to pay $176,500 (around £132,000) after a judge found her in contempt of court for refusing to attend a court-ordered deposition in a high-profile civil case linked to the 2019 Murdaugh boat crash.

Judge Keith Kelly ruled that Matney deliberately failed to comply with a subpoena, imposing $171,500 in legal fees and a separate $5,000 (roughly £3,700) fine. Although Matney has since sat for the deposition, the court's detailed order explains why the judge concluded the financial sanctions were warranted. Her legal team has confirmed that she intends to appeal the decision.

Mandy Matney Found in Contempt of Court

The contempt order centres on Matney's failure to appear for a scheduled deposition on 27 March despite a court order requiring her to do so within 14 days. In a 22-page ruling, Judge Kelly said there was 'clear and convincing evidence' that her absence was a deliberate decision rather than the result of confusion or an inability to comply.

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Matney argued that she believed the deposition venue was unsafe, citing concerns for her personal security. However, the judge rejected that explanation, writing that the evidence and testimony presented during multiple hearings did not support her claim. He also noted that alternative locations had been offered but were not accepted.

Judge Kelly wrote that the contempt proceedings arose from Matney's own conduct, stating that the matter could have been avoided had she attended the deposition or agreed to an alternative venue.

Breakdown of the $176,500 Penalty

The financial penalty imposed on Matney consists of $171,500 in legal fees awarded to the lawyers who sought her testimony, together with a $5,000 contempt fine.

According to the order, the three law firms initially requested more than $310,000 (approximately £231,000) in fees, but Judge Kelly reduced the amount before issuing his ruling. The court awarded $39,900 (around £30,000) to Bannister, Wyatt and Stalvey, $45,950 (around £34,000) to Deborah B. Barbier LLC, and $85,650 (around £64,000) to Maynard Nexsen.

The judge said sanctions of this scale were necessary to protect the integrity of the judicial process, adding that allowing individuals to disregard subpoenas and court orders without consequences would undermine the authority of the courts.

Judge Cites Social Media Activity

The court also referred to Matney's social media posts made after the missed deposition when assessing her credibility and intent.

Judge Kelly pointed to photographs she shared later that day showing herself eating lemon pound cake, raising a toast and dining with others. He wrote that the posts appeared to commemorate her failure to attend the scheduled deposition and supported his conclusion that the decision not to appear was intentional.

However, the judge also stressed that Matney's criticism of the court, lawyers and the judicial system was not the basis for the contempt finding. He acknowledged that she has First Amendment rights to express her opinions, but said those public statements could still be considered when evaluating her credibility.

Mandy Matney Plans to Appeal Ruling

During the hearings, Matney testified that the ongoing legal proceedings had disrupted her work and affected her wellbeing. She maintained that her safety concerns were genuine and also questioned whether she possessed information relevant to the civil lawsuit.

Her attorney, Becky Lindahl, responded to the ruling by stating: 'We respectfully disagree with the court's decision and plan to appeal.'