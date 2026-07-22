A packed Los Angeles courtroom fell silent as prosecutors displayed graphic photographs of the dismembered remains of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez during the first day of D4vd's preliminary hearing.

While the images left family members visibly emotional and even reporters momentarily unable to continue taking notes, courtroom observers claimed the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, appeared 'bored' and uninterested as the prosecution outlined its case.

Burke has been arrested and charged, but he has not been convicted, and all allegations against him remain before the court.

Graphic Evidence Leaves Courtroom in Shock

The first day of the preliminary hearing centred on prosecutors attempting to prove there is enough evidence for the case to proceed to trial. According to testimony, jurors and those inside the courtroom were shown photographs of Celeste's remains after they were allegedly discovered inside the front trunk of Burke's Tesla.

Reporter Julia Dang, who attended the hearing, described the atmosphere after the photographs appeared on screen.

'It was something I don't think I have the words to describe,' Dang said during the Law&Crime podcast. 'Reporters sitting in the courtroom actually stopped typing for a moment. There was a second where it felt like everybody just froze.'

Celeste's parents were also present throughout the proceedings. Dang said she watched the teenager's mother lower her head and cry as the disturbing evidence was presented.

Podcast host Chris Stewart also highlighted Burke's courtroom behaviour, saying he appeared 'uninterested at times, perhaps even bored' while prosecutors introduced some of the most disturbing evidence revealed in the case so far.

There are no cameras or audio recordings allowed inside the courtroom, meaning reports from journalists attending the hearing have become the public's primary account of what unfolded.

Prosecutors Reveal How the Investigation Unfolded

Prosecutors called three witnesses on the opening day, including investigators involved in the missing persons investigation and the discovery of Celeste's remains.

One sheriff's deputy described visiting Burke's Hollywood Hills home after Celeste was reported missing in early 2024. Body camera footage reportedly showed Burke telling officers he knew the teenager but claiming he believed she was 18 after seeing her yearbook photograph.

An LAPD detective later testified about responding to a Hollywood tow yard after staff reported a foul smell coming from Burke's Tesla. According to investigators, officers opened the vehicle's front trunk and discovered Celeste's remains inside cadaver bags.

Prosecutors have accused Burke of fatally stabbing the teenager, dismembering her body and concealing her remains inside the vehicle. They further allege he later attempted to destroy evidence.

Burke faces charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty, and the allegations remain unproven.

Defence Challenges Courtroom Restrictions

Before testimony began, Burke's legal team argued that he should not appear before potential jurors while fully restrained, claiming visible shackles could create an unfair impression that he was dangerous or already guilty.

The judge partially granted the request by allowing Burke's handcuffs to be removed during the hearing so he could communicate more easily with his lawyers. However, restraints around his waist and ankles remained in place throughout the proceedings.

Defence lawyers are also expected to challenge key parts of the prosecution's evidence if the case proceeds to trial.