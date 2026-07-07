Jermaine Dupri has sued Sony Music Entertainment, accusing the company of acting unlawfully in its dealings with him since a 1992 agreement that underpinned his So So Def label. The complaint, filed in a Manhattan federal court, seeks more than $18 million (£13.5 million) and alleges that many of the label's actions 'have not been lawful' over a 34‑year period.

The Jermaine Dupri lawsuit centres on unpaid royalties tied to major artists including Mariah Carey, Usher, Xscape, Kris Kross and Da Brat, with Dupri's lawyers claiming deliberate misconduct rather than simple accounting errors. At stake is not only a multimillion‑pound sum but also the credibility of how one of the world's biggest music groups has managed legacy royalty payments.

Core Allegations of Unlawful Conduct

The filing accuses Sony Music Entertainment of failing to properly account for and pay royalties on records by those artists during the 1990s and early 2000s. Dupri's attorneys explicitly state that many of the company's dealings 'have not been lawful' since a May 1992 agreement that established So So Def's relationship with the label.

The Jermaine Dupri lawsuit further alleges that Sony engaged in 'willful deceitful actions designed to harm Plaintiffs in their business', according to the complaint reviewed by Variety. This language frames the case less as a simple bookkeeping dispute and more as a claim of deliberate misconduct over 34 years.

Money, Interest and Specific Royalty Claims

Central to the $18 million (£13.5 million) lawsuit is a claim that more than half of the total sought — over $10 million (£7.5 million) — is interest accrued on underreported royalties. The complaint highlights specific shortfalls, including more than $960,000 (£718,025) in unpaid producer royalties for Xscape's 1992 single 'Hummin' Comin' At 'Cha'.

It also points to unpaid sums tied to Da Brat's breakthrough hit 'Funkdafied', with the complaint claiming more than $1 million (£747,943) in unpaid producer royalties. A separate allegation claims Sony concealed Kris Kross royalties for more than two decades in a distinct accounting system unknown to the plaintiffs, with more than $2.2 million said to be unpaid from those albums alone. These figures are presented as examples of a wider pattern of unpaid royalties across the So So Def catalogue, stretching from the early 1990s to the present.

Audit Trigger and Industry Context

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Dupri's team says suspicions first emerged in 2023, after Sony issued amended royalty statements that raised questions about the accuracy of prior accounting. A subsequent 2025 desk audit by forensic accounting firm Gelfand, Rennert and Feldman substantiated those concerns, uncovering missing royalties and accounting irregularities. Legal papers filed with the complaint argue that Sony maintained a separate accounting system that obscured true earnings.

The case arrives amid heightened scrutiny of label–artist financial relationships, particularly for legacy acts whose contracts were signed before the streaming era. Similar audits have prompted other legacy acts to challenge historic royalty statements in recent years, suggesting this dispute could have wider implications for the industry.

Sony Has Not Yet Responded In Court

The complaint was filed on Monday, 7 July 2026 and reviewed by Variety, with no formal response yet filed by Sony in court. A representative for the company told Variety that Sony Music Entertainment had 'no comment' when approached about the allegations.

Under federal court rules, Sony has 21 days from being served to file a formal response, which could include a motion to dismiss or an answer to the complaint. No hearing date has yet been set.