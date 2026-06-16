A 25-year-old tech founder who refused to draw a salary in his company's early years has just sold Cursor to SpaceX for $60 billion (£44.6 billion). Michael Truell, the former Google intern who dropped out of MIT after one year, exemplifies the new generation of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who bet everything on product over profit. The acquisition was officially confirmed on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, marking SpaceX's first major purchase following its blockbuster Nasdaq IPO that valued the firm at more than $2 trillion (£1.49 trillion).

Truell is described as a reserved figure who prefers coding over public visibility. His journey from coding mobile games as a teenager to selling his company for $60 billion (£44.6 billion) defines a new generation of founders who prioritised product over profit. This deal represents the biggest validation yet of AI-assisted coding's transformation of software development.

From MIT Intern to Billionaire CEO

Michael Truell grew up in New York City and attended the Horace Mann School, a private prep school in the Bronx. He started coding at age 11 to create his own mobile games and by 18 had completed his first year at MIT while working on language models for feed ranking during a summer internship at Google.

He met Ali Partovi, an early investor in Facebook and Airbnb, during that internship when Partovi was recruiting for his Neo Scholars programme. Truell impressed Partovi by completing a written coding test in record time.

Truell left MIT after his first year in 2019 and became a Neo Scholar in 2020. He teamed with MIT classmates Aman Sanger, Sualeh Asif, and Arvid Lunnemark to launch Cursor in 2022. The company's first product launched in early 2023, less than a year after founding.

The Pivot Story: From Mechanical Engineers to AI Coding

Cursor's journey wasn't straightforward, according to Fortune. Truell and his classmates initially planned to build what he described as a 'copilot for mechanical engineers' — a niche space they called 'sleepy and uncompetitive'. Six months later, after their first ideas failed to get off the ground, the team was desperate.

'We realized we were really inherently excited about the future of coding,' Truell said during a Y Combinator interview. They pivoted to AI coding, which they had initially avoided because they thought it was too competitive. That conviction drove one of the fastest valuation ascents in Silicon Valley history.

What Is Cursor AI and Why It Matters

Cursor is a coding assistant with its own integrated development environment, where AI is built directly into the platform. The company's AI capabilities let users code more quickly by predicting the code a user is likely to write next. With the launch of Cursor 3 earlier this month, the company has improved its agentic coding, in which AI can write code on its own with broad user guidance.

The startup has grown faster than some major tech companies with similar rapid rises. Cursor hit the $100 million (£74.3 million) annualised revenue milestone in January 2025, approximately one year and eight months after launching its first product in early 2023. The company's annualised revenue crossed $2 billion (£1.49 billion) in February.

https://youtu.be/deMrq2uzRKA?si=QmNYkwn9-MsSFdrX

Enterprise Adoption Validates Cursor's $60 Billion SpaceX Deal

Sixty-seven per cent of Fortune 500 companies use Cursor's technology. Well-known companies that use Cursor include Salesforce, Samsung and Budweiser, according to the company website. The rapid enterprise adoption demonstrates why SpaceX viewed the company as strategically essential to its AI ambitions.

How Old Is Michael Truell Compared to Tech Peers?

Like Mark Zuckerberg, who launched Facebook at 23, or Evan Spiegel, who founded Snapchat at 22, Truell built a billion-dollar company before age 26. The company has more than 300 employees and Truell avoided drawing a salary in the early years while focusing intensely on product development. His rise from Google intern at 18 to the founder of a $60 billion (£44.6 billion) company at 25 stands among Silicon Valley's fastest.

A 25-year-old just sold his company to Elon for $60 billion.



It was built on top of the same lab that tried to bury it.



Meet Michael Truell, CEO of Cursor.



He didn't pay himself a salary for years.



He made job candidates run unpaid "work trials" - one lasted nearly a… pic.twitter.com/AmYRtJR8ap — Viaano (@viaanos) June 16, 2026

The SpaceX Acquisition Confirmed

SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the software firm behind Cursor, for $60 billion (£44.6 billion) in an all-stock deal. The move bolsters Elon Musk's ambitions in artificial intelligence and gives his rocket company a major foothold in the AI coding race. SpaceX expects the merger to close during the third quarter of 2026.

Anthropic chief executive Dario Amodei said AI coding is 'the next frontier' following the acquisition announcement, according to MarketWatch. The deal would mark the highest sum ever paid for a productivity AI tool, according to Arveum Capital Partners. It represents one of the most significant AI acquisitions in recent history.

UK Tech Sector Impact and Future Plans

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For British tech workers, Truell's rise signals AI will reshape software development. Cursor's AI predicts code users will write next, potentially reducing junior developer roles. UK software companies may face pressure to adopt similar tools or risk losing competitive advantage.

Cursor CEO Michael Truell says the two firms have lots to do together and expresses excitement about joining forces with SpaceX. The company has developed an internal AI help desk that handles 80 per cent of its employees' support tickets. The merger creates further opportunities through xAI's Colossus supercomputer for distribution and computing power.

Cursor had previously raised a $60 million (£44.6 million) funding round in June 2024 before its valuation skyrocketed from $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) to $30 billion (£22.3 billion) in a single year by end of 2025. The company had already propelled itself forward in the AI coding race before the acquisition was completed.