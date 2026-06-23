New horror film 'Obsession' is proving to be an obsession for audiences. Amidst the low-budget thriller becoming a surprise box-office record-breaker, its growing popularity on TikTok may be an even bigger reason audiences keep turning up to cinemas.

Directed by Curry Barker and starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, 'Obsession' follows Bear (Johnston), a hopeless romantic who cannot pluck up the courage to confess his feelings for his crush, Nikki (Navarrette).

After casually activating a mysterious, store-bought item known as a 'One-Wish Willow,' Bear finds himself getting exactly what he asked for; Nikki's feelings shift from platonic to till-death-do-us-part, and she can no longer spend a single moment without him.

Soon, however, he discovers that some desires come at a dark, sinister price.

'Obsession's Surprising Box Office Rise

As instant as the spell of the One Wish Willow, 'Obsession' has become a massive sensation. It boasts a 96 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics and audiences praising the unnerving tone and Navarrette's spine-chilling performance.

Released on 15 May, 'Obsession' earned $17,196,855 (£12.9 million) domestically in its opening weekend, with an additional $7 million (£5.2 million) internationally. In its second weekend, it surged a further 39 per cent to $23.9 million (£17.9 million) in North America, a rare increase for any film, let alone a horror release. As of 21 June, the film has grossed $334.4 million (£250.1 million) worldwide, outgrossing 'The Mandalorian and Grogu' at the domestic box office and becoming Focus Features' biggest hit in its 24-year history.

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Having been made for a reported budget of around $750,000 (£561,000), 'Obsession' now joins the ranks of 'The Blair Witch Project' and 'Paranormal Activity' as the latest low-budget horror film to make millions. Its success has been attributed to word-of-mouth and turnout from the 18–34 demographic, which accounts for 75 per cent of audience members.

Perhaps the film's virality should come as no surprise. Barker, 26, understands the internet, having crafted YouTube sketch comedy before pivoting to horror, as his channel boasts more than one million subscribers.

The Viral Trend Driving Audiences To Cinemas

'Obsession' has become a viral hit on TikTok, inspiring a deluge of fan edits, comedy skits and pranks.

Hashtags such as #Obsession had been used on over 652,100 posts on the app as of late May, whilst #ObsessionMovie had generated more than 13,400 posts.

Many creators on the app have posted reels mocking their own reactions, while others have shared alternative versions of Bear's wish from the film, providing ironic yet playful logic to the flawed protagonist's decision-making.

One standout scene, featuring Nikki yelling 'No, no, no' inside a crowded restaurant, has emerged as one of the film's defining viral moments. Users have repurposed the footage for memes with green screen backgrounds, while others have repurposed the audio for comedy skits surrounding relationships after watching the film.

Nikki's exaggerated reactions and otherworldly walking, brought to life by cleverly laced reverse footage, have inspired plenty of posts, including one from @njfoodie0720, which attracted 1.2 million views.

A separate trend has seen girlfriends use footage from 'Obsession' to prank their partners, recreating Nikki's unsettling behaviour. The trend spread rapidly in early June and introduced a new wave of viewers to the film.

Nikki's horrifying makeup, developed as her obsession over Bear spirals into darker territory, has also led creatives and influencers to recreate it under the trending hashtag #uncannymakeup. @evil3vie gained 6.4 million views, while @makeuppbyruthie garnered 2 million.

Whether audiences are recreating Nikki's increasingly unsettling appearance, repurposing her most quotable lines or joking about the film's twisted romance, 'Obsession' has found a second life online.

As TikTok continues to amplify the conversation, the low-budget horror is proving that, in 2026, viral attention can be just as valuable as a traditional marketing campaign.