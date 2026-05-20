Lee Andrews, husband of TV personality Katie Price, remains untraced in Dubai as authorities continue enquiries following a missing person report involving UK and UAE officials. The case has drawn growing attention amid reports of a distressing final video call and unanswered questions over what happened in the days before he disappeared.

The situation has prompted widespread concern as speculation intensifies online. The case has become a focal point of media coverage, highlighting the complexities of cross-border investigations and the challenges faced by families seeking answers abroad.

Foreign Office Response and Investigation

A Foreign Office spokesperson told The Mirror that they are supporting the family of a British man and are in contact with local authorities following reports that Lee Andrews has gone missing in Dubai. The comments come as enquiries continue involving UK and United Arab Emirates authorities.

Read more Lee Andrews' Mum Believes Son's Disappearance Is One Of Katie Price's Antics Lee Andrews' Mum Believes Son's Disappearance Is One Of Katie Price's Antics

Officials have not provided further operational details due to the ongoing nature of the case. There has been no public confirmation of any arrest, detention or formal charges.

The missing person case is understood to involve coordination between UK officials, the British Embassy and Dubai Police, following contact from Andrews' family and Katie Price. Price has said authorities have been unable to locate him after checks across police stations and detention facilities reportedly returned no results, and she has described the situation as deeply concerning while appealing for help in finding her husband.

Timeline of Lee Andrews' Disappearance in Dubai

According to reports, Lee Andrews was last in contact on 13 May 2026 while attempting to cross a border area in Dubai to return to the United Kingdom, around the time he is understood to have missed a scheduled flight.

On the same day, Katie Price is reported to have received a FaceTime call from Andrews in which he appeared distressed. She has claimed he said he had been 'captured' or 'arrested', although the exact details have not been independently verified by authorities.

Between 14 and 16 May, Price initially suggested he may have been taking a break from social media, before later stating she had not heard from him for several days, raising concerns over his welfare.

By 16 May, she publicly stated that Andrews was missing, and by 17 May a missing person report was reportedly filed through UK channels in Dubai, prompting involvement from British and UAE authorities.

Disputed Accounts and Ongoing Speculation

The circumstances surrounding Andrews' disappearance remain unverified, with Katie Price previously expressing concern over his welfare following the last known contact. She has also faced significant public scrutiny online as speculation about the case continues to circulate.

Alongside wider media discussion, some social media users have questioned Andrews' background and motives, with unverified claims and personal allegations shared online. These comments include suggestions of possible deception or voluntary disappearance, though none of these claims have been supported by evidence or confirmed by authorities.

Officials have urged restraint over speculation as enquiries remain ongoing.

Background to Lee Andrews and Public Attention

Lee Andrews, a Dubai-based businessman, married Katie Price earlier in 2026. The relationship has been subject to media attention due to its high-profile nature and rapid progression.

Public interest in the case has intensified due to Andrews' sudden disappearance, the lack of confirmed sightings and the involvement of multiple international agencies.

At this stage, official statements remain limited, with investigators continuing efforts to establish a clear timeline of events and determine Andrews' current whereabouts.