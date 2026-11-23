Jailen Stone, a 28-year-old Cincinnati police officer, was arrested on Sunday, 22 November. She is accused of assaulting a woman and choking her with a necklace inside a car, according to an affidavit described in court records.

Stone was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and charged with assault, according to reports citing jail and court records. The alleged incident began on Sunday morning when Stone tried to wake the woman, who was sleeping. A verbal argument followed, but the documents described in the reports do not explain what caused the disagreement.

The woman's identity and her relationship with Stone have not been disclosed. The allegations have not been tested in court, and Stone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The account was reported by WLWT and FOX19. Both outlets cited court documents, and WLWT also cited jail records. Police sources confirmed to both stations that Stone is employed by the Cincinnati Police Department.

How the Alleged Assault Unfolded

According to the affidavit, Stone allegedly kicked the woman repeatedly during the confrontation, and her behaviour became increasingly aggressive. The woman then tried to leave by getting into her car and driving away.

The court account, as reported by the local television stations, says Stone followed her outside and held onto the vehicle as it moved. Stone then allegedly climbed into the car, grabbed the woman's necklace and used it to choke her while she was driving.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the 6200 block of Cheviot Road in Green Township, Ohio. The reports do not say whether the woman or anyone else suffered injuries.

Law enforcement was then notified, and Stone was arrested a short time later, according to the reports. WLWT reported that she was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on Sunday. The reported charge is assault, and the available reports do not mention any additional charges.

As described in the court records, the dispute moved from a verbal argument to alleged physical violence and then onto the road as the woman tried to get away. WLWT noted that the allegations are based on court documents and the woman's own account.

What Is Known About the Officer and Case

The reports identify Stone as a Cincinnati police officer but do not give her rank, assignment or length of service. They also do not say whether she was on duty at the time, or whether she has been placed on leave, suspended or otherwise restricted from duty since the arrest.

Stone was due to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. on Monday, 23 November, according to WLWT. FOX19 reported that she was set to appear in court on Monday morning. Details of her plea and any bond conditions have not yet been reported.

Neither outlet identified an attorney for Stone or included a response from her. The reports also did not include a statement from the Cincinnati Police Department about the arrest or any internal review. WLWT said it was working to learn more about the incident.

The publicly reported account rests on the affidavit and booking information described by the two local outlets. The affidavit's allegations are not a court finding, and the charge itself does not establish guilt. More details on the court case and Stone's employment status are expected as the case moves forward.