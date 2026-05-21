A Tesla Cybertruck was deliberately driven into Grapevine Lake in Texas on Monday evening in what police say was an intentional attempt to test the vehicle's 'Wade Mode,' leaving the electric pickup submerged and prompting a water rescue operation.

Authorities identified the driver as Jimmy Jack McDaniel, who remains in custody facing multiple charges following the incident at Katie's Woods Park boat ramp. The unusual case has raised questions over how Tesla's water-driving feature is understood and used by owners.

Cybertruck Recovered After Deliberate Lake Entry

According to CTV News, the Grapevine Police Department said officers were called to Katie's Woods Park around 8:00pm after reports that a vehicle had entered the water. On arrival, they found a Tesla Cybertruck partially submerged near the shoreline of Grapevine Lake.

According to police, McDaniel deliberately drove the vehicle into the lake while attempting to activate its 'Wade Mode' capability. The Cybertruck quickly became disabled after taking on water, forcing both the driver and a passenger to abandon the vehicle.

The Grapevine Fire Department's Water Rescue Team assisted in the recovery operation, and the submerged Cybertruck was later removed from the lake. Officials confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Driver Faces Charges Over Lake Safety Violations

Read more Why Did Waymo Recall 3,800 Robotaxis? Inside the Software Failure That Sent Vehicles Into Flooded Roads Why Did Waymo Recall 3,800 Robotaxis? Inside the Software Failure That Sent Vehicles Into Flooded Roads

Authorities said McDaniel has been charged with operating a vehicle in a closed section of the lake, along with additional water safety violations, including a lack of proper registration and required safety equipment.

Police have stressed that while parts of Grapevine Lake are used for recreation, certain areas, such as boat ramps and restricted zones, are not designated for vehicle entry. Investigators said the action was intentional and not an accident, which has intensified scrutiny of the incident.

The Grapevine Police Department also issued a reminder that entering bodies of water with a vehicle can result in legal consequences under Texas law, particularly in restricted or environmentally sensitive areas.

What Is Tesla Cybertruck 'Wade Mode'?

Tesla's Cybertruck includes a feature known as 'Wade Mode,' designed to improve short-distance water traversal in controlled conditions. According to Tesla's owner manual, the system temporarily raises the vehicle's suspension and increases air pressure in the battery enclosure to reduce the risk of water ingress.

The feature is intended for shallow crossings such as streams, creeks or flooded road sections, rather than lakes or deep water environments. Tesla states that drivers must assess conditions carefully before entering water and ensure the depth does not exceed recommended limits.

The manual specifies a maximum wading depth of approximately 32 inches, measured from the bottom of the tyre. It also warns that uneven underwater surfaces, soft mud or strong currents can cause instability or sinking, potentially leading to serious damage.

Tesla Safety Guidance

Tesla's official guidance makes clear that use of Wade Mode does not make the Cybertruck an amphibious vehicle. The company advises owners that water crossings should be brief, cautious, and based on the driver's judgment.

The manual also states that damage caused by water exposure is not covered under warranty if the vehicle is used outside recommended conditions. Drivers are instructed to evaluate water depth, flow conditions, and ground stability before attempting any crossing.

Automotive safety experts have previously noted that even vehicles equipped with water protection systems remain vulnerable to unpredictable underwater terrain, particularly in natural bodies of water where depth can vary significantly.