A black 2023 Tesla Model sat abandoned for months on Bluebird Avenue in the Hollywood Hills before being taken to a Los Angeles impound lot in September 2025, where a grim discovery would soon follow. Five days after arriving at the lot, employees noticed a foul odour coming from the vehicle and called police.

Inside the front trunk, on 8 September 2025, authorities found two cadaver bags containing the severely decomposed and decapitated body of a 15-year-old named Celeste Rivas, a runaway who had reportedly been missing since April 2024.

The infamous Tesla, which was registered under the name of rising singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been linked to the teenager's death. Seven months after the harrowing discovery, the vehicle is reportedly spotted parked outside an LA repair shop. Photos of the vehicle have since emerged online.

D4vd's Infamous Tesla Spotted at LA Repair Shop

Previously, private investigator Steve Fischer, who was hired by the owner of the Hollywood Hills property rented by D4vd to determine whether the residence played any role in the teenager's murder, revealed in January that the Tesla had been scheduled for auction after being processed by law enforcement for only 48 hours as evidence.

Read more D4vd's Tesla Linked to Celeste Rivas Case Picked Up, Ownership Transferred: PI Fear Vehicle Will Be 'Crushed' D4vd's Tesla Linked to Celeste Rivas Case Picked Up, Ownership Transferred: PI Fear Vehicle Will Be 'Crushed'

But hours before it was auctioned, the Tesla was picked up in the impound lot by an individual holding a power of attorney and is now under new ownership. Fischer also feared that the vehicle might be 'crushed' after it was picked up.

He even speculated that the move was deliberate, saying it was 'to get the car out of public view and out of David's name.' He also claims to know the new owner.

However, two months after the discovery, Fischer revealed that he spotted D4vd's infamous Tesla at an LA repair shop. In an interview with Ashley Banfield on her show, Drop Dead Serious said that he found the singer's Tesla.

'I found the Tesla last week. I thought it was — they had taken and crushed it. It's parked at a body repair place. A Tesla body repair place,' he said. Fischer continued, 'I don't know what if they're going to like flip this thing and somebody's going to buy it and not know that there's a girl in.'

Read more D4vd Turns 21 as Celeste Rivas Case Hits 7 Months, PI Calls Probe a 'Complete Failure' D4vd Turns 21 as Celeste Rivas Case Hits 7 Months, PI Calls Probe a 'Complete Failure'

He said that he just happened to come across the vehicle, 'I was on another case, and I was driving down the road, and it was literally parked on the side of the road in front of a body repair shop. It's, you know, it has all these like stickers on the back of wing. It's easy to find.' Adding that he has come across it a few times now.

Fischer also revealed that the Texas plate of the vehicle was removed, 'But it has exact—it's the car. They've washed it since, but they haven't done anything else.'

The private investigator said that the 'whole thing's so screwed. It's like they don't even care,' given that it was evidence and admitted that he is 'frustrated' about it.

Photos of D4vd's Tesla Emerged

Since Fischer's revelation, photos of D4vd's Tesla parked in the body repair shop have emerged and were posted on Reddit by internet sleuths.

Reddit user SimComp (u/Straight-Bit-3122) posted a series of photos of the vehicle. The photos matched the description provided by the private investigator during his interview. Furthermore, the user shared a comparison between photographs acquired from the repair shop and those taken when the Tesla was abandoned. There's also a video shared on Reddit.

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by u/Straight-Bit-3122 from discussion

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Public reaction to the images has been one of collective unease, with many describing the discovery as 'incredibly eerie.' One user commented, 'just seeing that the car is still out there is so incredibly eerie and uncomfortable. This case is so sickening.'

Beyond the emotional response, others raised concerns regarding the chain of custody. One commenter suggested that the release of the vehicle could reflect a lack of diligence by authorities.

As of now, there has been no suspect charged and arrested for the death of Rivas, but D4vd has been identified as the 'target' of the LA grand jury investigation. Moreover, speculation regarding an indictment intensified in February when a footnote surfaced from a petition filed by the singer's family against a subpoena to testify before the grand jury.