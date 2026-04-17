R&B artist D4vd, born David Anthony Burke, has been arrested in Los Angeles in connection with the death of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose remains were discovered inside a vehicle linked to the musician.

The arrest, confirmed in April 2026, marks a major escalation in a case that has unfolded over nearly two years and has drawn significant public and law enforcement attention due to the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body and the subsequent investigation.

Authorities have confirmed that D4vd is being held on suspicion of murder while prosecutors review the evidence to determine whether formal charges will be filed.

Arrest of D4vd in Los Angeles Murder Investigation

The arrest was carried out by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division following an extended investigation into the death of Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Officials have not yet filed formal charges, and D4vd remains a suspect as the case is reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Law enforcement sources indicate the arrest follows months of forensic analysis, witness interviews, and digital evidence collection. Investigators have also presented evidence to a grand jury as part of the escalation towards possible indictment.

Timeline From Disappearance to Discovery

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez was reported missing in April 2024 in California, last seen in the Lake Elsinore area. Her disappearance initially prompted a local missing persons investigation, but the case gained renewed urgency when remains were discovered in September 2025.

Authorities located her body inside an impounded Tesla registered to D4vd. The vehicle had been towed to a Hollywood facility after being abandoned. Workers at the site reportedly noticed a strong odour, which led to the discovery of human remains in the trunk.

Medical examiners later confirmed the identity of the victim through forensic testing. Officials stated that the remains were in an advanced stage of decomposition, complicating initial determinations around cause of death.

Tesla Connection and Early Forensic Findings

One of the central elements of the investigation has been the connection between the victim and the Tesla in which her remains were found. The vehicle was registered to D4vd, establishing a direct link that became a key focus for investigators.

Law enforcement treated the circumstances of the discovery as highly suspicious, particularly due to the manner in which the remains were concealed and the condition in which they were found. From early in the investigation, the case was approached as a potential homicide rather than an accidental death.

Evidence Behind the Arrest in the Celeste Rivas Case

Although authorities have not publicly identified a single decisive piece of evidence, multiple categories of investigative material are believed to have contributed to the arrest decision.

Digital forensic evidence has been a major focus, including the seizure of electronic devices from a property linked to D4vd. Investigators have analysed phone records, location data and communication history in an effort to reconstruct movements and timelines relevant to the disappearance and discovery of the victim.

Search warrants were also executed at a Hollywood Hills property associated with the artist. Law enforcement reportedly collected electronic storage devices and personal items that may assist in establishing a clearer timeline of events.

As reported by the Daily Mail, investigators also examined DNA traces, fingerprints, communication records and possible blood evidence as part of the wider forensic review linked to the case.

In addition, witness testimony has played a role in the case. Multiple individuals have been interviewed or subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury, which has been examining whether there is sufficient probable cause to support criminal charges.

Ongoing Murder Investigation and Legal Status

Despite the arrest, D4vd has not been formally charged with murder. Prosecutors are currently reviewing the full body of evidence, including forensic findings, digital records and testimony, before deciding whether to proceed with prosecution.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is expected to determine the next legal steps in the coming period. The investigation remains active, and authorities have not released further details regarding the cause of death due to the complexity of forensic conditions.