Leadership at Washington's flagship arts venue is moving quickly to comply with a recent federal court mandate. Internal directives have instructed employees to strip President Donald Trump's name from the facility, following a highly scrutinised renaming effort.

This development stems from a communication obtained by CBS News, outlining the immediate operational shifts required. Management is working to reverse the branding changes before a strict judicial deadline approaches.

How The Federal Court Ruling Reverses The Unanimous Board Decision

Read more Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone Trump Legacy Denied: Judge Mandates Name Removed From Kennedy Center to Honour JFK Alone

The general counsel distributed the mandate to the workforce on Thursday. The directive ordered staff to 'immediately change email signatures, letterhead, and other documents.'

This aims to restore the title of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts across all official correspondence. Furthermore, interior and exterior signage must be reverted by 12 June.

The logistical undertaking follows a definitive ruling delivered last week by US District Judge Christopher Cooper. Judge Cooper determined the board had overstepped its legal authority during a December vote.

The administrative board had previously chosen to rename the complex 'The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.' In his decision, the judge established a strict boundary regarding the official designation, writing that 'Congress gave the Kennedy Center its name, and only Congress can change it.'

Why A Blocked £203 Million Renovation Leaves The Facility In Limbo

Beyond the branding reversal, the internal memo indicates uncertainty regarding the operational future of the national centre. Officials have yet to determine whether the complex will remain open past 5 July.

A major project costing £203 million ($257 million) was scheduled to commence on that date. This two-year renovation effort was formally blocked by the judicial injunction that reversed the name change.

According to the internal document, executives are 'considering their options.' The stalling of such a significant investment leaves administrators awaiting clarification on the schedule.

END OF THE TRUMP-KENNEDY CENTER: The “Trump” name must come off the Kennedy Center, and out of official documents by June 12, per general counsel memo obtained by our @ElizLanders https://t.co/hiU2UhzmRu — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) June 4, 2026

Reactions To The Legal Challenge And Ongoing Defence

The push to modify the name was heralded by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt in December. She posted on social media that the board voted to honour Trump 'because of the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building.'

At the time, Trump stated he was 'honored,' and 'surprised.' However, the administration quickly displayed resistance following the recent judicial intervention.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum avoided committing to compliance during an appearance on CNN's State of the Union. He expressed uncertainty regarding a potential appeal and described the situation as a 'controversy on both sides.'

During proceedings, administration lawyers presented a specific legal defence. They argued the addition was 'merely a secondary name,' rather than a replacement, a claim Judge Cooper rejected.

Over the weekend, the president published a statement distancing himself from the institution. He described the historic venue as being 'broken, unsafe and busted.'

Representative Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio, initiated the legal challenge. Acting as an ex officio Kennedy Center trustee, she called the branding alteration a 'flagrant violation,' arguing it crossed constitutional limits.

The Kennedy Center has not responded to external requests for comment. The coming weeks will determine the timeline for future operations.