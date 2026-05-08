Four students at Owen Goodnight Middle School in Texas were reportedly left feeling unwell after eating homemade cookies sold by a staff member, prompting a school investigation and police involvement. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, 5 May, has raised questions among parents about what ingredients may have been inside the treats and whether school food safety policies were breached.

In a letter sent to parents and guardians, Principal Joe Mitchell confirmed that four students admitted purchasing and eating the cookies before being evaluated by the school nurse. School officials have not publicly disclosed the students' symptoms or whether medical treatment outside the campus was required.

School Confirms Student Illnesses

According to the school's statement, the incident was quickly reported to campus administration after students began feeling unwell. Mitchell said the school took immediate action once staff became aware of the situation.

'We are cooperating fully with all necessary reviews to ensure a thorough investigation,' Mitchell wrote in the notice to families.

The principal did not identify the staff member involved or explain how the cookies were distributed to students. It also remains unclear how many cookies were sold or whether other students may have consumed them without reporting symptoms.

The incident has since attracted widespread attention online, with parents and local residents seeking more information about what may have caused the students to fall ill.

Staff Member Removed as Investigation Continues

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School officials confirmed that the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave and removed from the district while the investigation continues.

Mitchell stated that any additional personnel decisions would follow district policy and the findings of the inquiry. No criminal allegations have been publicly announced at this stage.

The case has also been referred to the San Marcos Police Department. Authorities have not yet released details regarding possible substances or ingredients found in the homemade cookies.

Investigators are expected to examine whether school policies regarding food distribution were violated and whether further disciplinary or legal action may be necessary.

Questions Remain Over What Was in the Cookies

One of the biggest unanswered questions surrounding the Owen Goodnight Middle School incident is what exactly was inside the cookies that caused students to become ill.

Neither the school district nor police have confirmed whether the treats contained allergens, medication, intoxicating substances or contaminated ingredients. Officials have also not indicated whether any laboratory testing is being conducted on the food items.

The lack of detailed information has fuelled concern among some parents, particularly as homemade food items can present risks linked to allergies, food contamination and unregulated ingredients.

School administrators have urged families to monitor children for any 'unusual symptoms' and seek medical advice if concerns arise.

School Reinforces Policy on Homemade Food Items

In the letter to parents, Mitchell reminded families that staff members are prohibited from selling or distributing personal food items to students at any time.

'The safety and well-being of our students is our highest priority,' the principal wrote.

Schools often enforce strict rules regarding homemade food distribution to reduce health risks and prevent incidents involving allergens or unsafe ingredients. Such policies are commonly designed to ensure that any food shared with students meets established safety standards.

As of Thursday, school officials and investigators had not released further information about the cookies or the condition of the affected students.