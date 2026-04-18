Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing a wave of public scrutiny following a blunt dismissal of reports concerning a potential breakthrough in the Nancy Guthrie investigation. When asked to clarify claims that another individual had been taken into custody, the Sheriff offered a single-word reply that sparked widespread scepticism across digital platforms.

The terse communication comes at a sensitive time for the long-running case, which has seen numerous developments since Nancy's disappearance was reported. While the community seeks transparency and detailed progress reports, the department's minimalist approach has fuelled further debate regarding the handling of the search.

Nanos Issues Blunt Denial on Latest Nancy Guthrie Update

New reports claimed that law enforcement had identified and detained a new person of interest in Nancy Guthrie's case, prompting inquiries from the press. When asked directly whether these reports of a fresh detention were accurate, Sheriff Nanos responded simply, 'Nope,' according to Fox News reporter Michael Ruiz.

He did not elaborate on the status of the investigation or current leads, a response that has done little to provide the clarity sought by those following the case.

The first man detained in connection with Nancy Guthrie's case was Carlos Palazuelos, a delivery driver from Rio Rico who was stopped during a traffic stop south of Tucson on 10 February 2026. He was released without charge within hours. Speaking to the New York Times after his release, Palazuelos said he hoped the real suspect would be found.

'I hope they get the suspect, because I'm not it,' he said. 'They better do their job and find the suspect that did it so that they can clear my name.'

🚨🔎🚨Sheriff Nanos’ one-word reply when asked about new reports that another person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case: “Nope.” — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) April 17, 2026

Why Sceptical Netizens Are Questioning the Pima County Sheriff's Word

Online commenters expressed widespread distrust of the Sheriff's statement, with some questioning his credibility and others describing his communication style as dismissive.

'I don't believe anything he says. He is a lying piece of s**t,' one commented. Another added, 'Nanos often goes opposite of the truth in an obvious sort of way.'

A different person wondered if Nanos even cared about Nancy Guthrie's case. Meanwhile, another commenter said they don't 'put an ounce of faith' in Nanos' words.

Some went as far as calling the Pima County Sheriff a 'disgrace, retired old man' and a 'worthless narcissist.' Meanwhile, @Rebecca87709213 likened Nanos to a 'grim reaper.' 'When you get a little hope he knocks it down,' she wrote.

I don't believe anything he says. He is a lying piece of shit — amazing journey (@JourneyAmaz2929) April 18, 2026

Nanos often goes opposite of the truth in an obvious sort of way. — Gobaby (@Gobaby1968) April 18, 2026

He’s such a disgrace, retire old man Nanos as your worthless narcissist! — callie carlson (@calliec1963) April 17, 2026

He's like the grim reaper. When you get a little hope he knocks it down. pic.twitter.com/EZH2zCrYT2 — Rebecca Wolfe (@Rebecca87709213) April 18, 2026

'Bombshell' Report About New Person of Interest

Read more Investigative Reporter Claims Nancy Guthrie Case Is an 'Inside Job' Despite Sheriff Nanos Clearing the Family Investigative Reporter Claims Nancy Guthrie Case Is an 'Inside Job' Despite Sheriff Nanos Clearing the Family

In a recent discussion on the 'Crime Stories' podcast, host Nancy Grace and investigative reporter David Mack explored reports of a significant development in the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Mack revealed that a new person of interest had allegedly been detained for questioning, a claim that stood in stark contrast to the official stance of local law enforcement.

During the exchange, Grace described the report as a 'bombshell.' Mack suggested that investigative leads had pointed to a fresh figure being taken into custody to clarify their potential involvement in Guthrie's disappearance.

'A possible suspect, there's possible new information, but Pima County not jumping in, nobody providing us with a lot of information on this Nancy, other than what we're putting together by saying, "hey, they're in the same general area that we've already been once before,"' Mack said.

Nancy Grace questioned the legal weight of this development, focusing on whether this detention indicated a looming arrest or a shift in the investigation's focus. The conversation highlighted the contrast between Mack's reported claims and Nanos's subsequent one-word denial.

Someone detained in the Nancy Guthrie case? pic.twitter.com/ixqXWI2ZhW — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) April 17, 2026

Pima County's Social Media Blunder

Aside from Nanos, the Pima County Sheriff's Department was also criticised earlier for making a major social media blunder. The department posted an update on its official X account that read, 'Nancy has been located.'

Many immediately assumed that they were referring to Nancy Guthrie. However, it turned out that the post was about Nancy Radakovich, an 82-year-old woman who had been reported missing on 16 April.

Fury erupted in the comment section as commenters accused Pima County of releasing a misleading update, with some calling for the person handling the department's social media to be dismissed.

Sheriff Nanos has not issued a further statement beyond his one-word denial. No arrest has been announced in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case. Sheriff Nanos previously confirmed that DNA tests showed blood on Guthrie's front porch was a match to her, with investigators stating they have no proof of life but hope she is still alive. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has not responded publicly to the Crime Stories podcast report.