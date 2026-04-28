NBA star and Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson has found himself in deep water off the court following the messy split from Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion. On Saturday, 25 April 2026, Megan confirmed the split, citing breach of trust and allegations of cheating during their ten-month relationship.

This revelation has reignited long-standing scrutiny over Thompson's romantic life, painting a picture of a dating history defined by viral accusations and recurring claims of infidelity.

Read more Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Breakup: Rumours Say NBA Player Reclaimed His Expensive Gifts Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's Breakup: Rumours Say NBA Player Reclaimed His Expensive Gifts

Megan Thee Stallion Ends Relationship with Thompson

The relationship, which began with high-profile appearances in July 2025, ended abruptly this week. On her Instagram Story, Megan did not mince words regarding the reason for their fallout, citing infidelity, emotional mistreatment, and having 'cold feet' regarding monogamy.

She wrote: 'Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house got "cold feet",' adding that she had supported the athlete through 'horrible mood swings' during the demanding NBA season. The rapper also said that she needs a 'REAL break' after her 10-month relationship with Thompson.

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly accuses Klay Thompson of cheating in new Instagram story:



“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house...

got “cold feet”

Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now… pic.twitter.com/FWw5FaAbJf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 25, 2026

Later on, Megan provided a formal statement to the press, 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward,' she stated

Hannah Stocking's Viral Accusation

While the split from Megan is the latest chapter, Thompson's dating history has been dogged by controversy for more than a decade.

Model and influencer Hannah Stocking and Thompson began dating in 2014, but split a year later. Their relationship ended after Stocking's viral post in October 2015, when she claimed to have caught the NBA star 'naked in bed with a groupie,' as reported by Page Six.

She posted a photo of a shocked Thompson on Twitter (now X) that went viral before being deleted. She wrote: 'When you catch ur man naked in bed with a groupie.... lol @KlayThompson.'

She later added, 'I told him I'd @ him if he didn't stop harassing me... So I guess he really wanted that tag to get his number up.' Thompson did not respond publicly to the allegations.

On-and-Off Relationship with Laura Harrier

Thompson's most significant long-term relationship was with actress Laura Harrier, best known for Spider-Man: Homecoming. The actress was often seen courtside when the NBA star played for the Golden State Warriors. The pair dated on and off between 2018 and 2020, but the romance was frequently shadowed by controversy.

Klay Thompson posted these pictures of him and Laura Harrier on their vacation together in France. pic.twitter.com/NwaqNg7lgX — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) August 24, 2019

As reported by BlackSportsOnline, Harrier reportedly took Thompson back in 2019 after he allegedly cheated with another woman. Despite repeated second chances, the relationship ultimately collapsed in early 2020 amidst persistent rumours of infidelity. The pair didn't confirm nor denied the rumours surrounding their relationship.

Thompson's Fling with Eiza González

In 2019, Thompson was briefly linked to actress Eiza González. The two were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles during one of Thompson's breaks from his relationship with Harrier.

Low-key Relationship with Coco Jones

Thompson and singer-actress Coco Jones were first linked in late 2021. Their relationship was notably more private compared to the media circus surrounding his time with Megan Thee Stallion. Jones and Thompson eventually called it quits in 2023.

Throughout his dating history, allegations of infidelity have overshadowed Thompson's achievements as a four-time NBA champion. Whether involving 'cheating diaries' leaked by ex-partners or viral social media call-outs, the narrative has consistently focused on his perceived inability to maintain exclusive commitments. As of now, Thompson has not publicly addressed Megan's claims of cheating.