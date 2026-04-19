Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner officially ended their years-long relationship in 2023. Years earlier, in 2019, the exes also had a brief break in their relationship, which was dubbed as an official separation.

On X, user ykbprst shared a post about Scott and Jenner, alleging that the exes officially called it quits due to the reality TV star's cheating. The user also claimed that Jenner was already messaging Timothée Chalamet even while she was still with Scott.

Did Travis Scott Accuse Kylie Jenner of Cheating?

In the post, the user also suggested that Scott gave a new interview recently, where he talked about the end of his relationship with Jenner. As of 20 April 2026, no such interview had been released. While it is possible that the story was just leaked online, it is unclear why this particular X user had access to it.

'Travis has spoken up about why he decided to fully separate from Kylie Jenner. He said he noticed signs of Kylie being unfaithful in 2019. He also noticed there was another guy he didn't know about, and Kylie was acting differently around that time. He said she asked for a break in the relationship, not a full separation, so he agreed,' the post read.

'Travis has spoken up about why he decided to fully separate from Kylie Jenner. He said he noticed signs of Kylie being unfaithful in 2019. He also noticed there was another guy he didn't know about, and Kylie was acting differently around that time. He said she asked for a break in the relationship, not a full separation, so he agreed,' the post read.

'He said he confronted her and ended the relationship for good in 2023. Not long after, Kylie publicly confirmed her relationship with Timothée Chalamet,' the post read.

Travis has spoken up about why he decided to fully separate from Kylie Jenner. He said he noticed signs of Kylie being unfaithful in 2019. He also noticed there was another guy he didn’t know about, and Kylie was acting differently around that time. He said she asked for a break… pic.twitter.com/kvpiF0IL3s — H🎀 (@ykbprst) April 16, 2026

'A Good Mom' and 'A Good Partner'

However, fans of Jenner were quick to come to her defence. Some of them said that she is a good partner and a good mom and wouldn't have cheated on Scott. If Jenner wanted out, she could just tell Scott directly.

Travis Scott has never publicly claimed he found 2019-dated messages between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, confronted her over infidelity, or said that was the reason for their final 2023 split. — 𝓞𝓶𝓪 🎀 (@justmercy__) April 16, 2026

Other fans also pointed out that Scott never accused Jenner of cheating during any of his interviews. But some supporters of Scott said that they are thrilled he finally spoke up.

I thought it was a mutual decision not some cheating scandals

Kylie is a good partner and a good mom — Bιɢɢєѕт Tєє🤭 (@tiannah_tee) April 16, 2026

Travis Scott Cheating Scandal

For years, several reports have claimed that Scott's infidelity was what ended his relationship with Jenner. In March 2019, TMZ was the first to report on Jenner going on a night out without Scott in tow because she had accused him of cheating at the time.

Read more Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Have Open Relationship? Reality Star Allegedly Sleeping With Ex Travis Scott Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner Have Open Relationship? Reality Star Allegedly Sleeping With Ex Travis Scott

Jenner and Scott were at home when the former allegedly discovered evidence that he had cheated on her, and she confronted him about it. The similarity between this claim and the one made by the X user is notable. The more credible sourced reporting claimed it was Jenner who saw text messages, while the X user alleged that it was Travis who saw messages in Jenner's phone.

In 2022, Scott publicly denied the cheating rumours involving model Rojean Kar. The rapper stressed that their relationship was purely professional since they worked together on set. At the time, Scott was still with Jenner. The exes split months later and it remains unclear whether the reason had anything to do with the cheating scandal.

As for Jenner and Chalamet, the two started hanging out in January 2023 after they met at the Paris Fashion Week. At the time, a source from Us Weekly confirmed that Jenner and Scott were on another break.