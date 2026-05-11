Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's recent divorce has coincided with what insiders describe as a long overdue thaw between Kidman and her former husband Tom Cruise. Sources claim the former couple may now be ready to finally move past two decades of tension and discuss a reunion with their adult children.

Cruise, 63, and Kidman, 58, were married for 11 years after meeting on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989. Their divorce in 2001 became one of Hollywood's most closely watched break-ups, with reports at the time pointing to tension over Cruise's commitment to Scientology and Kidman's discomfort with parts of the church.

A New Opening

The latest claims surfaced after Kidman and Urban quietly finalised their divorce earlier this year, bringing an end to a 19-year marriage often seen as her second chance at lasting domestic stability. According to an unnamed insider quoted by OK!, that change has opened the door for Kidman to reassess the past.

'Tom and Nicole have both arrived at a place emotionally where the idea of being in the same room no longer feels fraught or impossible, which, for a long time, it absolutely did,' the source said.

The same insider claimed the desire to reconnect has existed quietly for years, held back by schedules and, more recently, the strain of Kidman's collapsing marriage to Urban. Now that chapter is said to be over, the source claimed there has been a clear change in Kidman's outlook. She is described as feeling stronger, more self-assured and more willing to revisit parts of her past she had previously avoided.

If true, the shift would mark a notable change for Kidman, who has spoken openly about the emotional fallout from her divorce from Cruise and the distance that later emerged with Bella and Connor as they remained in his orbit and within Scientology.

In 2007, Kidman said: 'My kids don't call me mommy. They call me Nicole, which I hate and tell them off for it.' More than a decade later, in 2019, she emphasised her determination to love them without conditions despite their choice to remain in the church. 'They are able to make their own choices. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it's my job to love them.'

Those remarks help explain why any reunion, if it happens, would mean far more than celebrity closure. The insider quoted by OK! said Kidman is now 'very aware of how significant this would be, especially for their children', and suggested that has become a central motivation. Both she and Cruise are said to have processed the pain of their split and reached a point where they can let go of the bitterness that once defined their relationship.

Nothing about these reported plans has been confirmed by representatives for Kidman or Cruise. For now, the claims remain based entirely on unnamed sources.

Scientology Still Looms Large

Any suggestion of a reconciliation inevitably brings Scientology back into focus. Their separation in 2001 was widely reported to have been shaped by Cruise's deepening involvement with the church, which remained a defining force during his later marriage to Katie Holmes, which ended in 2012. Their daughter, Suri, was raised outside Scientology.

Read more Are Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise Getting Back Together? Keith Urban Divorce Allegedly Reconnected Them With Each Other Are Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise Getting Back Together? Keith Urban Divorce Allegedly Reconnected Them With Each Other

Kidman, by contrast, stepped away from the church and, over time, from the day-to-day upbringing of Bella and Connor as they remained with Cruise. That divide over belief and family life hardened into a wider estrangement that neither star has ever fully explained in public. Any private reunion would have to navigate that history.

According to OK!, there may also have been a change on Cruise's side. Sources claimed he has softened over time, become more measured in how he approaches his beliefs and made efforts to reconnect with old friends, including David and Victoria Beckham. One insider said there has been a 'noticeable shift in Tom's demeanour, he's far less intense than he once was, more measured, more open'.

Those reported changes are said to have filtered back to Kidman and shaped how she sees the prospect of being in the same room with him again. Plans for a reunion are said to be taking shape, with London viewed as one possible location because Bella lives there and Cruise spends a significant amount of time in the city. Florida, where Connor is based, has also reportedly been discussed as an alternative.

No dates, venues or firm arrangements have been confirmed by either side. At this stage, the idea that Kidman's divorce from Urban has created space for a reconciliation with Cruise rests entirely on off-the-record claims. Until either of them addresses it publicly, the talk of buried hatchets and emotional peace remains unverified.