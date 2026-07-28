'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has swung into its early reviews with a 92 per cent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, positioning it among the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe films in recent years as praise builds for its emotional storytelling, grounded tone and Tom Holland's most mature turn as Peter Parker.

As reactions arrive ahead of the film's worldwide theatrical rollout, several reviewers have already called it the best Spider-Man instalment since 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and one of Marvel's strongest sequels in the post-'Avengers: Endgame' era.

The strong debut has prompted renewed optimism for Marvel Studios following a run of more divisive releases, with many critics highlighting director Destin Daniel Cretton's decision to take Peter Parker in a different direction.

Critics Praise Tom Holland's Most Mature Spider-Man

Set four years after the events of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the film finds Peter Parker living anonymously after Doctor Strange's memory spell erased him from the lives of everyone he loved.

Without friends, family or even MJ remembering who he is, Peter returns to protecting New York City alone while facing a new threat that also seems to be affecting his powers. Critics have noted that the story balances superhero action with a more intimate focus on grief, identity and loneliness.

Much of the early response has centred on Holland's performance.

Several reviews have described the actor as portraying the most emotionally layered version of Peter Parker yet, with critics noting that the character has noticeably matured since audiences first met him in 'Captain America: Civil War'. His chemistry with Zendaya has also drawn praise, despite the distance created by the events of 'No Way Home'.

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A New Chapter for Peter Parker

Directed by 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, 'Brand New Day' has been presented as the beginning of a new era for Spider-Man rather than simply another sequel.

The film stars Tom Holland alongside returning cast members Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

New additions include Sadie Sink in a role that has become one of the movie's main talking points.

Jon Bernthal also joins the story as Frank Castle, better known as the Punisher, while Mark Ruffalo reprises his role as Bruce Banner.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and producer Amy Pascal have previously described the film as the first chapter of a new Spider-Man trilogy, allowing Peter to focus on life as a street-level hero following the events of 'No Way Home'.

Why Critics Are Calling It Marvel's Best Sequel in Years

Although reviews have not been universally flawless, the overall consensus has so far been strongly positive.

Many critics have underlined the film's more grounded storytelling, arguing that it works by scaling back the multiversal spectacle in favour of Peter's personal struggles. Others have pointed to Cretton's direction, the film's emotional weight and its readiness to give quieter character moments more space.

Some reviewers have suggested 'Brand New Day' ranks among the best Spider-Man films, with comparisons to Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man 2' and Holland's own 'Homecoming'.

While a handful of critics noted that the movie's ambitious narrative can at times feel overstuffed, the early response indicates that Marvel has released one of its best-reviewed sequels in recent years.

When Does 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Premiere in the UK?

UK audiences will not have to wait long. 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premieres in UK cinemas on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, two days before its US theatrical release on 31 July.

The film will screen in IMAX and other premium formats, giving British cinemagoers an early opportunity to see Peter Parker's next adventure on the big screen.

With a Rotten Tomatoes score in the 90s and early reactions focusing on its emotional storytelling and Holland's performance, 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is currently positioned as one of Marvel Studios' most warmly received recent titles.

Whether the strong reviews lead to a comparable box office result will only become clear after release, but for now Peter Parker's latest film is being framed as a fresh step for the character within the MCU.