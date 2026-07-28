Inés García has sparked fresh online backlash after re-posting a pregnancy-themed TikTok video expressing her clear wish to start a family. The 21-year-old Spanish influencer, girlfriend of Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal, shared the clip in the days following Spain's World Cup final win, prompting sharp criticism over the couple's youth. Yamal is 19 and the pair have been publicly linked since May.

Users across X and TikTok seized on the video, questioning the timing so soon after the tournament triumph in New York.

Pregnancy Video Draws Scrutiny Over Ages

La novia de Lamine Yamal Inés García ha desatado una fuerte controversia en redes sociales tras compartir un vídeo en TikTok en el que expresa de forma clara su deseo de tener hijos 🤰🏻



A pesar de que Lamine Yamal tiene solo 19 años mientras que ella tiene apenas 21 pic.twitter.com/ji1in2osEd — GolMania (@GolMania24) July 27, 2026

The clip, in which García spoke openly about wanting children, spread rapidly and revived earlier debates around the relationship. Many pointed out that Yamal only turned 19 on 13 July while García is two years older, arguing the comments felt premature for a footballer still early in his career.

The influencer has built a substantial following through fashion and lifestyle posts since the couple went public at Barcelona's end-of-season dinner. Interest in her profile rose further after she joined celebrations on the pitch once Spain defeated Argentina 1-0.

Fake images purporting to show the pair holding an ultrasound scan also circulated widely around the same period, yet these were confirmed as digitally manipulated with no supporting evidence from either party.

💣OFFICIAL: Lamine Yamal and his girlfriend announced that she is pregnant. 19 year old will become a dad. pic.twitter.com/R44TeERFcJ — Tchato18 (@tchato18) July 23, 2026

Neither García nor Yamal has issued any statement confirming a pregnancy. The combination of the genuine TikTok and the false visuals intensified the online reaction, with some fans suggesting the content revealed longer-term plans at odds with Yamal's age.

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Alleged Ex Adds to the Online Storm

Screenshots attributed to an alleged former partner named Gonzalo Torres appeared alongside the video, claiming García had downplayed their past and was motivated by financial security.

One post circulating with the material stated 'You don't love him, you just want to get pregnant and trap him with child support.' García has repeatedly denied any romantic history with Torres, insisting the connection was only friendship and that certain posts were fabricated.

She has faced similar waves of criticism since the relationship became public, including over older clips in which she discussed footballers' partners and once chose another player when asked to pick between options.

The latest episode follows her earlier response to abuse after the World Cup final, when she noted she had received large volumes of hostile messages yet maintained she was simply continuing her ordinary routine.

Follower Surge and Wider Context

García's Instagram and TikTok accounts have attracted millions of additional followers in the weeks since Spain lifted the trophy, reflecting the intense spotlight that now falls on partners of high-profile young players.

The pregnancy-themed post arrived against that backdrop of heightened visibility and existing rumour cycles. As of 28 July 2026 the discussion remains active, with divided opinions between those viewing the video as an innocent personal expression and others treating it as further fuel for speculation about the couple's private plans.

The pair have continued to appear together in recent days, including early holiday reports from the French Riviera, while García has used her official channels to stress that only her verified Instagram and TikTok profiles carry accurate information. No formal response to the latest video has come from Yamal's side.