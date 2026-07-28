Gabrielle Cheyenne, the concertgoer who went viral after Usher cut short an awkward on-stage interaction during his Nashville concert, has revealed that she attended the show primarily for Chris Brown and would have reacted differently had he invited her on stage.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, Cheyenne said production staff told her there was a possibility she would be invited on stage but did not confirm it until shortly before the performance.

She accepted the opportunity without hesitation but later admitted she had attended The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown mainly to see the 'Take You Down' singer.

The 24-year-old's comments came after footage of the encounter spread across social media, with viewers criticising her seemingly reserved reaction during Usher's signature audience interaction.

Who Is Gabrielle Cheyenne?

Cheyenne is a 24-year-old registered nurse and digital creator from Chattanooga, Tennessee.

She attended the Nashville concert with her mother, Tia Byrd, after purchasing standard floor tickets, and was unexpectedly upgraded to the VIP section by members of Usher's team.

Sharing her experience, Cheyenne said production staff told her there was a possibility she would be invited on stage but did not reveal which artist would choose her or explain what the audience interaction would involve.

Because Usher and Brown are co-headlining the tour, she believed either performer could select her.

What Happened on Stage?

The viral moment unfolded during Usher's performance of 'Can U Handle It?', when the singer invited Cheyenne to take part in his signature audience segment.

As he serenaded her, she appeared visibly reserved, prompting Usher to stop the routine and tell the crowd: 'I don't think she wants to be on the stage,' before signalling for crew members to escort her away.

Footage of the exchange quickly spread across social media, with many viewers criticising Cheyenne's seemingly stiff reaction.

However, her mother later shared a photograph of Gabrielle posing with Usher's wife, Jenn Goicoechea, after the concert, suggesting there was no lingering animosity following the incident.

She Preferred Chris Brown

Addressing the backlash she received, Cheyenne rejected suggestions that she had intentionally embarrassed Usher.

'Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,' she said. 'It's nothing against Usher or anything like that. But I'm more of a Chris Brown fan than I am of Usher.'

She added that her reaction 'would have been different' had Brown performed the intimate stage routine and revealed she would have declined the invitation had organisers told her in advance that the segment involved Usher.

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Despite her preference, Cheyenne said she had listened to Usher's music since childhood and enjoyed his performance, stressing there was 'nothing against Usher.'

The Online Backlash

Following the viral clip, some social media users accused Cheyenne of wasting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and disrespecting the R&B star.

She later defended herself on Facebook and clarified that comments referencing 'pretty privileges' were directed at critics from her hometown rather than Usher fans.

Cheyenne described Chattanooga as a 'crab in a bucket city', saying locals criticised her because they had not shared the same experience.

She also insisted that she never intended to 'rile all these people up' or spoil the concert, adding that fans should not judge her based on a few seconds of viral footage.