Tom Holland has confirmed his wedding to Zendaya, saying their families were all there when he and Zendaya tied the knot.

The actor, in an interview with Esquire UK published on 16 June 2026, also said he is 'the happiest I have ever been' as he finally addressed months of speculation around the couple's private life.

Earlier this year, fake wedding images of the pair circulated widely, and that noise was amplified again when Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach appeared to pour petrol on the rumour mill at the 2026 Actor Awards in February by saying, 'The wedding has already happened. You missed it!'

Zendaya Wedding Rumours Had Been Building For Months

The couple have been one of Hollywood's most closely watched pairings for years, which is usually enough to make even the most routine move feel like evidence of some grand secret plan. Zendaya first flashed her Jessica McCormack engagement ring at the 2025 Golden Globes, and from there, the speculation took on a life of its own.

Holland did not specify when the ceremony took place or where it was held, and he was careful not to reveal more than he wanted. Asked whether he had needed to explain anything to family members who might have been taken in by the online wedding chatter, he replied, 'No, because they were all there...That's all you'll get on that.'

It is the sort of answer that confirms just enough to calm the room, then shuts the door with a soft click. Not exactly a press tour's dream, but then this is Holland and Zendaya. They have never seemed interested in turning their relationship into content, which in Hollywood can feel almost old-fashioned.

The AI images added a strange modern twist to the whole affair. One minute, the internet was pretending to have exclusive pictures of a wedding that had not been publicly documented; the next, Holland was left to mop up the mess with a few carefully chosen words. Mad stuff, really, but hardly surprising by now.

Tom Holland On The Zendaya Wedding And His 'Person'

If the confirmation itself was brief, Holland's comments about Zendaya were far more revealing. He said, 'Our business can present very stressful situations, and it's really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time.'

He went further, explaining why the relationship matters so much to him. 'We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it's like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don't understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else.'

Then came the line that will be clipped, shared and repeated to death online. 'So, for me, I found my person,' he said. 'She's my best friend, and I'm the happiest I have ever been when I'm with her, but I have also never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period.'

That is the heart of the story, really. Not the speculation, not the fake pictures, not the red-carpet noise, but the rather simple idea that two people who live under relentless scrutiny have found some kind of shelter in each other. In an industry built on performance, that feels oddly plain and oddly persuasive.

Zendaya Wedding Story Goes Back To Their First Meeting

Holland also looked back to the beginning, recalling the chemistry read that brought them together for Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. 'Obviously, I was super excited at the prospect of working with her and getting to know her,' he said.

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He remembered Zendaya walking out of the room after the audition and producer Amy Pascal immediately making up her mind. 'She smashed her audition out the park and got the part before she'd even left the room. I remember when she closed the door to leave, [producer] Amy Pascal was immediately like, 'Well, she's getting the job.''

That detail matters because it gives the whole story a neat beginning, even if Holland himself has kept the ending deliberately vague. The wedding is now confirmed, the families were there, and the rest is being kept back for another day. Or perhaps for none at all.