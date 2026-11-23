Ukraine says it sank a Russian corvette at a naval base in eastern Libya using seven naval drones, in an operation President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said also destroyed a Russian military helicopter and hit a cargo ship.

Zelenskyy said on Monday, 23 November, that Ukrainian forces carried out the operation the previous day, targeting the corvette Merkury at Benghazi's naval base. The claims have not been independently verified.

Seven Naval Drones Target Russian Warship

In a statement shared on social media, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces deployed seven domestically produced naval drones.

'Despite all the enemy's efforts to counter the attack, the Russian corvette Merkury was sunk,' he wrote, describing the mission as an exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia's invasion.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

The Ukrainian president said he had received detailed briefings on the operation on Sunday and Monday, and that the targets had been hit. He also claimed a Russian Ka-27 military helicopter was destroyed.

Zelenskyy identified the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara as a second target. He said Moscow had used the ship to transport weapons and claimed it was hit during the operation.

The vessel was a separate target from the Merkury. Zelenskyy's statement did not establish that the MV Angara was docked at Benghazi's naval base.

Why Was Russia's Warship in Libya?

The reported strike took place at Benghazi's naval base, in territory controlled by Libya's eastern-based authorities. The area is associated with military commander Khalifa Haftar and the Libyan National Army, which maintains ties with Moscow.

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian corvette had stopped at the port for several days under a cooperation agreement. It was there to refuel and resupply while escorting Russian cargo ships capable of carrying military supplies.

The eastern-based Government of National Stability, led by Prime Minister Osama Hamad, said the vessel was docked at the naval base when the explosion occurred.

Hamad called on the United Nations to investigate suspicions that the drones had been launched from western Libya, as well as whether Ukrainian military experts were present in the country. Neither claim has been independently established.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the attacks. It warned that Libya must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts.

Russia Faces Another Maritime Setback

The reported strike followed a separate incident involving the Russian-linked cargo ship Sparta II, which caught fire after a suspected drone strike in international waters in the Gulf of Finland on Saturday, 21 November.

The orcs’ cargo ship Sparta II, heading to Kaliningrad, is sinking in the Gulf of Finland after a drone attack.

The attack took place in international waters, about three nautical miles from the border.

The ship is under US sanctions and has been linked to arms transportation. pic.twitter.com/kshXm2jNbt — распад и неуважение (@VictorKvert2008) November 21, 2026

Finland's military said Ukraine was likely responsible, although Kyiv had not publicly acknowledged involvement. All 16 crew members were evacuated to a nearby Russian vessel, with one person reportedly suffering minor injuries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the incidents as part of a 'dangerous trend of increasing terrorist activity' in the Baltic Sea region. He said he hoped countries in the area would warn Kyiv against such operations.

Ukraine's Strategy Extends Beyond Europe

The reported Libya operation and the Gulf of Finland incident involve Russian military or logistical assets outside Ukraine. Ukraine has sought to put pressure on such assets beyond the immediate battlefield.

Mykola Bielieskov, an analyst at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv, described the approach as 'horizontal escalation'. He said it involved both sides seeking additional ways to pressure their opponent when neither could force the other to accept its settlement terms through battlefield action alone.