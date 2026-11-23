US Senator Elizabeth Warren says the Pentagon's October estimate for the Iran war exceeded $47 billion (approximately £35.9 billion or €42.9 billion), as she argues that tax money should support public services rather than benefit billionaires.

In a video posted on X on Sunday, 22 November 2026, the Massachusetts Democrat named Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk while calling for more support for hospitals, children and families.

Warren has repeatedly challenged President Donald Trump's military campaign against Iran. Her latest remarks linked that opposition to her calls for higher taxes on the wealthiest households and greater investment in affordable child care.

Elizabeth Warren Targets Iran War and Billionaire Spending

Warren described the conflict as an 'expensive, endless war in Iran', according to a Benzinga report. She invoked Bezos's next yacht and Musk's next island as examples of the luxuries she believes Washington should not prioritise over working families.

Her comments did not establish that taxpayer funds had purchased a yacht or island for either businessman. The report identified no government payments for those items, making the distinction important when reporting Warren's criticism.

I asked Trump’s Navy Secretary nominee what $47B spent on the Iran war could do for Americans. No answer.



That money could:

- Erase student debt for nearly 2M Americans

- Fund a year of pre-K for all 4-year-olds

- Erase medical debt for 10M+ families



We must end this war NOW. pic.twitter.com/xrK07SppT4 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 18, 2026

'The American people just sent us a huge message,' she said in the video. Warren urged politicians to represent working Americans rather than 'some handful at the top', following the US midterm elections on 3 November.

In her accompanying X post, Warren said Americans were 'sick of their tax dollars bankrolling billionaires' yachts'. She called instead for spending that would keep rural hospitals open, feed children and make child care affordable.

The report carried no responses from the two businessmen or the Trump administration to Warren's latest remarks.

The video also emphasised mothers' need for safe, accessible child care. Warren presented those services as competing priorities for federal spending, rather than identifying a particular purchase made on behalf of Bezos or Musk.

Warren Compares War Costs With Child Care and Wealth Taxes

In a Senate speech on 18 March 2026, Warren argued that $12 billion (approximately £9.2 billion or €10.9 billion) spent on the war could instead restore the expanded Child Tax Credit for a year.

She offered other possible uses for that amount, including housing assistance for around one million people, lower prescription drug costs and funding for the National Park Service for more than three years. She also said it could help pay more than 100,000 teachers and nurses.

These were Warren's estimates, not independently audited programme budgets. Each alternative drew on the same sum and should not be interpreted as simultaneously affordable.

The March figure was historical, not a current war-cost total. At a Senate hearing on 17 November, Warren cited an October Pentagon estimate exceeding $47 billion (approximately £35.9 billion or €42.9 billion). Her office said damage to US bases was excluded.

Warren has also advocated the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act, reintroduced on 26 March 2026. It proposes an annual 2 per cent levy on net household wealth above $50 million (approximately £38.2 million or €45.6 million).

An additional 1 per cent would apply to wealth above $1 billion (approximately £763.7 million or €912.4 million), bringing the total rate on that portion to 3 per cent. Supporters say the proposed revenue could support child care and education, but the measure has not become law.