John McEntee, a former aide to President Donald Trump, has won another 2028 Republican presidential straw poll, this time at the University of Notre Dame. A graphic posted by Notre Dame College Republicans dates the poll to 22 November. An account backing a McEntee 2028 run said he received 43 per cent, ahead of Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The chapter's post gave no written breakdown.

The result adds to a run of reported campus wins this month. College Republicans at Tennessee and Penn State both put McEntee first, and the same pro-McEntee account said he won a Susquehanna College Republicans poll with 45.2 per cent from 93 students. Notre Dame is at least his fourth reported College Republican win in November.

Tennessee College Republicans reported McEntee on 31.3 per cent, ahead of Rubio on 29.7 per cent. Ron DeSantis received 23.4 per cent and Vance 15.6 per cent. The chapter wrote on X: 'McEntee has quietly become the favorite of the youth, closely followed by Rubio.'

Penn State College Republicans reported a wider margin. McEntee received 42 per cent, Rubio 23 per cent, DeSantis 15 per cent, Thomas Massie 11 per cent and Vance 8 per cent. The chapter called the result a 'shocking upset' on X.

Who Is John McEntee?

McEntee was director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office from 2020 to January 2021, during Trump's first term. After leaving the White House, he co-founded The Right Stuff, a conservative dating app.

His website says he served as a senior adviser to the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 initiative. He posts political commentary on TikTok, where he has more than three million followers, according to Newsweek.

He has faced criticism. Newsweek reported that in 2024 he posted a joke on X about repealing the 19th Amendment, which protects women's right to vote. It also reported a TikTok video in which he talked about giving fake money to homeless people. The caption called the clip 'just a joke.'

What The Straw Polls Say About 2028

Campus straw polls are not primaries or representative national surveys. Organisers have not always shared sample sizes, how students were recruited or how questions were worded. The results cannot show how Republican voters as a whole view McEntee.

National polling paints a different picture. An Economist/YouGov survey conducted from 9 to 11 November put Vance on 40 per cent among intended Republican primary voters. Rubio received 33 per cent, DeSantis 14 per cent and Trump 9 per cent.

Other surveys put Rubio in front. An Emerson College poll conducted from 14 to 16 November had Rubio on 36 per cent and Vance on 20 per cent. An earlier AtlasIntel survey, from 28 October to 1 November, had Rubio on 45.6 per cent against Vance's 32.9 per cent.

On the prediction market Kalshi, Newsweek's 13 November snapshot put McEntee on 5.3 per cent, behind Vance, Rubio and DeSantis.

The straw polls arrive weeks after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms. NBC News said the result could reshape the fight for the 2028 Republican nomination.

McEntee's campus results show he has built a following among some College Republican groups. They do not show that he is a leading national contender, or that he will run.