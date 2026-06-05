The death of former Alaskan Bush People star Matt Brown has left fans and family members grieving, as new details emerge about the reality television personality's final days and the circumstances surrounding his passing.

What Happened To Matt Brown?

Brown, 43, was found dead in Washington state after his body was recovered from the Okanogan River following a multi-day search. According to family members, Brown had been reported missing before authorities and relatives began looking for him. His body was later identified by his brother, Noah Brown, in what the family described as a devastating moment.

While authorities have not yet released a final official cause of death, multiple family members have stated that they believe Brown died by suicide. His brother Bear Brown publicly addressed the tragedy, saying Matt had recently relapsed and had been struggling with personal issues in the weeks leading up to his death. Bear also revealed that family members had attempted to help him, but that Matt declined support.

The revelations have shed light on the difficult final chapter of Brown's life, which was marked by long-running battles with addiction and mental health challenges.

According to Noah Brown, he briefly saw his older brother the day before his death but did not stop to speak with him. Noah later said he deeply regretted that decision, explaining that their last meaningful conversation had taken place weeks earlier in a grocery store where the brothers exchanged affectionate words before parting ways.

Read more Matt Brown Cause of Death Update: Disturbing Details Emerge on 'Alaskan Bush People' Star After River Body Discovery Matt Brown Cause of Death Update: Disturbing Details Emerge on 'Alaskan Bush People' Star After River Body Discovery

Who Was Matt Brown?

Brown rose to fame as one of the original stars of Discovery Channel's Alaskan Bush People, which followed the Brown family's unconventional off-grid lifestyle. As the eldest son in the family, Matt became one of the show's most recognisable personalities when the series premiered in 2014.

However, his struggles increasingly became public over the years. Brown entered rehab in 2016 and later spoke openly about his efforts to maintain sobriety. He eventually stepped away from the reality series in 2019 as he worked to address addiction issues and rebuild his life away from television.

In recent years, Brown largely remained out of the spotlight, occasionally posting updates on social media and YouTube. Despite rumours that he had become estranged from his family, relatives insist that was not the case.

Bear Brown recently pushed back against claims that Matt had been abandoned by the family, saying his brother chose to keep some distance while dealing with personal struggles. The family has emphasised that they continued to love and support him despite the challenges he faced.

Investigators reportedly found a firearm near the area where Brown's body was recovered, a detail that has fuelled speculation surrounding the circumstances of his death. Family members have acknowledged those reports while urging the public to remember Matt for more than the difficulties that defined parts of his life.

Following news of his death, the Brown family released a statement describing Matt as intelligent, creative, compassionate and deeply loved. They said his life should not be reduced to his struggles and remembered him as a talented outdoorsman who often used his own experiences to encourage others battling addiction.

As loved ones continue mourning the loss, many supporters have shared tributes online, remembering Matt Brown as one of the most memorable members of the Brown family and a central figure in the success of Alaskan Bush People.