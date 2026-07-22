Australian actor Jacob Elordi has finally explained the mysterious foot injury that forced him to step away from serving as a juror at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival.

Speaking to his Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo during the July 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor revealed he broke both of his heels. This confirmation puts an end to the speculation that followed his sudden absence from the prestigious festival.

Jacob Elordi Addresses Sudden Cannes Jury Withdrawal

The news came after intense online speculation surrounding his health. For context, Page Six Hollywood reported in May that Elordi would no longer serve as a juror at the film festival. At the time, an insider claimed the organisers were trying to replace him as a judge at Cannes.

During his television appearance, Elordi addressed the protective boot he had been spotted wearing. 'I broke both my heels earlier this year,' Elordi said. 'I jumped off something.' It is a rather wild admission, yet it perfectly matches the actor's guarded persona.

Although he confirmed the injury, the actor chose not to explain exactly what happened. Rather than offering a full breakdown, he deflected the query with a film reference. 'But it's like Fight Club,' Elordi joked. 'You do not talk about fight club.'

He offers just enough information to satisfy basic curiosity while keeping his life under wraps. The actor's explanation successfully ended months of online speculation about why he had been seen wearing a protective moon boot, even if the leap itself remains a mystery.

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Foot Injury Coincided With Brutal Euphoria Storyline

The timing of the injury overlapped with one of the most violent storylines in Euphoria. During Season 3, his character Nate Jacobs was captured by an Armenian businessman named Naz, played by Jack Topalian. The character brutally beat Nate before cutting off multiple toes and ultimately killing him.

Looking back on the reaction, Elordi said he was in a cast and a moon boot the same time that Nate was getting his digits cut off. He added that everyone thought it was hilarious to be like, 'Oh method acting!'

Topalian later reflected on filming the intense sequence. 'There's a cutting of a particular body part that my character takes great pleasure in doing,' he said, noting the clippers had pretty sharp edges. 'So I had to be really mindful of that, because at one point, I do put it around Jake's toe,' Topalian added. He confirmed there were no accidents, stating that squeezing too hard would have literally cut his toe.

Away from his career, his relationship with Kendall Jenner has also continued to attract attention. Reports have noted that the two have been spending more and more time together. However, the source noted he hasn't been brought around the family yet.

The source added that the family is hearing Kendall is happy, but they do not know him well yet. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly. Will the reality television dynasty finally meet the actor once his heels heal?