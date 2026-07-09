New police records have revealed that former 'Storage Wars' star Darrell Sheets referenced Facebook bullying in a note found after his death by suicide earlier this year.

Sheets, 67, was found dead at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, on 22 April. Nearly three months later, the Lake Havasu City Police Department released its full incident report, shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding the reality TV personality's final hours.

According to the report, investigators found a handwritten note hidden in a closet near where Sheets was discovered. Police said the writing appeared shaky and that the note referred to not being able to take 'Facebook bullying' any longer. Authorities had previously confirmed they were looking into allegations of cyberbullying connected to the case.

Alleged Online Harassment Investigated

Police also interviewed a man identified in the report as the alleged online bully. Investigators described him as highly uncooperative.

He denied any involvement in Sheets' death and said he had not been in Arizona at the time. The man also claimed he had been receiving death threats and declined to answer further questions, according to the report.

Sheets' 'Storage Wars' co-star Rene Nezhoda previously alleged that the TV personality had recently been tormented online, while castmates Laura and Dan Dotson also spoke publicly about the reported harassment after his death.

Laura said in an interview in April that cyberbullying can affect even people who appear strong, adding that it is 'a real thing.'

Girlfriend Described Stress and Sleeplessness

The police report also included details from Sheets' girlfriend, who told investigators he had been struggling with stress and sleep deprivation before his death. She said he had been sitting in the garage on his phone after dinner when he received messages from his daughter-in-law accusing her of being suspicious and stealing money from him.

According to the report, Sheets appeared upset by the messages. His girlfriend also told detectives that Sheets had recently argued with his son, Brandon Sheets, over family issues during a visit to the Arizona home. She said the conflict left him deeply distressed and that he had not been sleeping properly.

Remembered as 'The Gambler'

Sheets became one of the most recognisable faces on A&E's 'Storage Wars,' where he appeared for 13 seasons.

The series followed buyers bidding on abandoned storage lockers in the hope of discovering valuable items. Sheets earned the nickname 'The Gambler' for his bold auction style and willingness to take risks. After leaving the storage auction world, he moved to Arizona and opened an antiques store.

RIP Darrell Sheets! Our prayers are with you and your family! It’s been a honor to share the stage with you the last 15 years! #aetv #storagewars #realitytv pic.twitter.com/d7VJBMinnG — Rene Nezhoda on A&E (@Rbargainhunters) April 22, 2026

In a statement after his death, A&E said it was 'saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family,' adding that its thoughts were with his relatives and loved ones.

Family and Friends Share Tributes

Brandon, who also appeared on 'Storage Wars' with his father, mourned Sheets in an emotional Instagram post.

'My heart is so broken,' he wrote, adding that he would try to live in his father's honour.

Sheets' ex-wife, Kimber Wuerfel, also paid tribute, saying he had given people 'moments of laughter, connection, and life.'

The newly released report has now placed renewed attention on the alleged online harassment Sheets faced before his death. But for those closest to him, the focus remains on remembering the man behind the television persona, a father, friend and reality TV, figure whose sudden death left fans and former co-stars devastated.