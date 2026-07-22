As questions swirl around Nolan Wells' death following his disappearance from a Fourth of July party in Mississippi, a member of the search party involved in recovering the teenager has come forward to describe the scene.

Speaking to Nancy Grace on Monday, 20 July, United Cajun Navy president Todd Terrell, whose non-profit group helped search for the 18-year-old, said Wells was found 'face down' and 'fully clothed' on Horn Island, near a known rip current area.

While an official autopsy is still pending to determine how he died, Wells never returned home after joining friends for the holiday celebrations. Discussing the location, Terrell told Grace that '[his body] was in the same vicinity of where he possibly drowned ... it was not uncommon for the body to have washed up right there'.

Search Volunteer Describes Recovery Scene

Searchers found Wells on 6 July on the north-west tip of Horn Island, an uninhabited stretch of Mississippi coastline popular with local residents. Speaking with Grace, Terrell said the area is notorious for a hazardous 'washing machine' current that 'rolls 'round and round in there', before adding that similar hazards threaten other parts of the Gulf Coast.

'These are bad areas,' Terrell added.

The college student and football player had travelled to Horn Island with friends to celebrate the Fourth of July, but his companions later returned home without him. Exactly what happened during his final hours remains a mystery.

Friends Returned Home Without Nolan Wells

His mother reported him missing that night after receiving a phone call from one of his friends, triggering an immediate search effort. When authorities recovered his body on 6 July, they said there were no initial signs of foul play and that drowning was a possible cause.

Read more 10 Photos of Nolan Xavier Wells: New Details Emerge in Search for Missing 18-Year-Old on Horn Island 10 Photos of Nolan Xavier Wells: New Details Emerge in Search for Missing 18-Year-Old on Horn Island

Family Challenges Official Drowning Theory

His family has strongly rejected those findings, branding the official stance a rushed conclusion while highlighting Mississippi's painful racial history as they continue to demand a full and transparent investigation.

Both official authorities and an independent team hired by Wells' family are carrying out ongoing inquiries, with family lawyer Ben Crump scheduled to share the initial findings from their private autopsy later this week.

Key Questions in Nolan Wells Timeline Remain

Public accounts from those on the island remain scarce. However, eyewitnesses described a vibrant scene, with hundreds of young adults and families gathered along the shoreline and on nearby boats to drink and celebrate.

🚨 This new video from the day Nolan Wells went missing might reveal the first clues about who he was with during the last hours of the Horn Island 4th of July party. pic.twitter.com/tEmvnyi5u8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 21, 2026

Somewhere amid the Fourth of July gathering, Wells seemingly disappeared into thin air. Addressing the timeline, United Cajun Navy national vice-president Brian Trascher previously noted: 'We have to close the gap between when his friends said goodbye ... to the time he went into the water, because they should be able to pinpoint, and it's weird that they can't.'

Parents Continue to Demand Answers

Doubting claims that he willingly separated from friends and left his phone behind, Nolan Wells' family suspects foul play and a potential cover-up. While drowning remains a common hazard in Mississippi, his parents strongly dispute that explanation.

The parents of Nolan Wells, the 18-year-old college football player whose body was found on an island along Mississippi’s Gulf Coast after being reported missing on July 4, said they received some assurances Wednesday about the thoroughness of the investigation into his death.… pic.twitter.com/GFmqYyIqf6 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 16, 2026

At his funeral on Monday, 20 July, they remembered the 18-year-old athlete as a kind, gentle soul, with his mother, Christine Wonsley, describing her son as a living reflection of God's love to everyone he met.